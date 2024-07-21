Brazilian singer Ayres Sasaki dies of electrocution at 35 during live concert

Ayres Sasaki dies after hugging fan

Ayres, 35, died right away after he hugged a soaking-wet fan at a concert at the Solar Hotel in Salinopolis, Brazil. The contact between them caused a nearby cable to send out a strong electric shock, which was fatal. Salinópolis Police are investigating the incident as it is unclear why the fan was wet. Witnesses have provided statements and expert reports have been requested by the authorities, reported Istoé Gente.

Hotel releases statement on Ayres Sasaki electrocution

The Solar Hotel issued a statement on Sunday, July 14, affirming that the establishment is fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation. Their Instagram post read, “We are fully dedicated to providing support to his family and taking the necessary measures. We reaffirm our commitment to fully cooperating with the competent authorities for the proper clarification of the events. Our thoughts and condolences are with Ayres Sasaki's family and friends at this difficult time.”

Ayres Sasaki's aunt Rita Matos reacts to his death

Ayres's aunt Rita Matos statement to Istoé Gente was quoted by People magazine as, “We are contacting people who were with him at the moment to understand how everything happened. We will gather all the information in a statement that we will release to the press.”

Filmmaker Raphel Macedo mourns Ayres's demise

Filmmaker Raphael Macedo shared a heartfelt post on Instagram while reacting to his friend's tragic demise and wrote, "Still hard to believe and assimilate!!! @sasaki.cantor…So many years of friendship and a lot of history to tell... college, college and life friendship! Always a wonderful person and loved by all! Glad to be part of your journey... followed the advice of going into the world of music and was very happy with it. We made his first professional work photos and so he went wonderfully well with his shows! So many silly moments we spent and we will continue with the good memories. Listening to Bikini Digger was immortalized by your taste for guys, your suffering with the Rowing Club and the story of the farting Goalkeeper... at last ... The divine plans no one explains but I am sure you would like to be remembered by your voice, joy and friendship! May God receive you with open arms, my brother @sasaki.cantor Rest in peace! (rose and sad emoji)."

Ayres is survived by his wife of 11 months, Mariana.