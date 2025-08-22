Brent Hinds net worth: Here's how much famed guitarist left behind for wife Raisa Moreno?

Brent Hinds, former guitarist for the heavy metal band Mastodon, died in a motorcycle crash in Atlanta, the band and officials said on Thursday. He was 51. Hinds was riding a Harley-Davidson on Wednesday when a driver of a BMW SUV failed to yield while making a turn. The guitarist was ‘unresponsive’ at the scene. Brent Hinds died in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday(X)

“We are heartbroken, shocked and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many,” the band said on social media.

Brent Hinds married his long-time girlfriend, Raísa Moreno, after proposing to her on stage.

Brent Hinds net worth

According to the website Brent Hinds net worth, the former Mastodon star had a net worth estimated at $991,315 as of November 2024. However, there are no official figures available. Hindustan Times cannot verify the authenticity of the data at the moment.

Hinds’ career left a lasting mark on heavy music. A founding member of Mastodon, Hinds helped shape the Atlanta metal outfit’s rise after forming the band in 2000 with Troy Sanders, Bill Kelliher and Brann Dailor. Their breakthrough came with Blood Mountain in 2006, which cracked the Billboard 200 at No. 32.

The band’s success only grew in the following decade. Both Once More ’round the Sun (2014) and Emperor of Sand (2017) climbed to the top of the Rock Album chart, with the latter earning Mastodon a Grammy for Best Metal Performance for Sultan’s Curse. Altogether, the group secured six Grammy nominations and three Top 10 appearances on the Billboard 200.

Rolling Stone ranked the 2011 release The Hunter among the year’s best, highlighting how Mastodon had “streamlined their molten thrash into a taut thwump that doesn’t pull back one bit on their natural complexity of innate weirdness.”

Hinds’ time with the band came to an end in March 2025. While Mastodon said they had “mutually decided to part ways,” and added, “We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors,” his social media comments hinted at frayed ties with former bandmates.

After stepping away, Hinds turned his focus to Fiend Without a Face, the experimental project he once balanced alongside Mastodon. He had been preparing to take the band on a European tour later this year.

