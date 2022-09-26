Britney Spears claims security could see her ‘change naked’ during conservatorship; says JLo won't be treated like that

Britney Spears has once again spoken about the mistreatment she had to endure while she was under a conservatorship. The pop star blamed her family and management in a series of posts on her Instagram account on Sunday and also said that Jennifer Lopez's family would never allow her to be treated in the same way. Also Read| Britney hints at Oprah interview, shares new video post conservatorship

In her latest post about the conservatorship that lasted for over 13 years, Britney claimed that she was under such severe scrutiny that her security could see her naked within her own home as she changed clothes or showered. She wrote, "After 14 years of telling me no to what I wanted...it's ruined for me...but that wasn't the worst part...the worst part was my family locking me up in that place for 4 months...Jesus f***ing Christ...I'd like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down 8 hours a day 7 days a week...no car, own security of 5 years telling me at my own door I can't walk outside for 4 months...no door for privacy...and watched me change naked and shower..."

Britney added that she has decided never to return to the entertainment industry. She wrote, "I'd like to see a management team tell Jennifer Lopez to go through what I went through ... what the f**k do you think she would do ... her family would NEVER allow that. Psss ... you say do what you want to do now ... Really 14 years later after being humiliated ... it's WAY too late for that ... again I'd rather stay home and shit in my f***ing pool than join the entertainment business."

In another post, Britney accused music industry of mistreating her and detailed her negative experiences at award shows. She also made a reference to Justin Timberlake, whom she dated between 1998 and 2002. She wrote, "I went to f*****g Disney tribute award show put up four amazing vocalists doing exactly what I wanted to do for 14 years... short remixes of my 5 best songs for 5 minutes... I think Justin Timberlake has had the longest performance at the VMAS 7 MINUTES maybe more. My children watched it and said 'Mamma why did they do that?' They ruined it for me, embarrassed me, and made me feel like absolutely nothing."

Britney, who had a 13-year conservatorship imposed over her in 2008 after a series of public meltdowns in 2007, was freed from the legal guardianship late last year. During the trial over her demand to remove the conservatorship, and on her Instagram account thereafter, the musician has repeatedly accused her family particularly her father and former legal guardian Jamie Spears of controlling her and her career. She previously said that her father controlled her estate and also prevented her from getting pregnant, driving her car among other restrictions.

