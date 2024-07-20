Forbes declares Bruce Springsteen as billionaire: Here's a breakup of his earning resources

Singer Bruce Springsteen, who became the voice of rock ‘n’ roll with songs such as Badlands, Hungry Heart and My Hometown, has officially entered the billionaire club, as per a report by Forbes. Also read: Bruce Springsteen's 'Born in the U.S.A.': A misunderstood anthem Bruce Springsteen is still touring the world and performing concerts that exceed runtimes of three hours.

The Billionaire status

The legendary hitmaker, 74, is now a billionaire, according to a new report from Forbes. The publication updated his net worth valuation with a "conservative" estimate of $1.1 billion.

Much of his net worth has been solidified in the past few years. The singer earned the bulk of his wealth by selling his music catalogue to Sony in 2021 for an estimated $500 million to $550 million, marking the biggest transaction ever struck for a single artist’s body of work.

It was also reported that in 2023, he sold more than 1.6 million concert tickets, generating $380 million in revenue.

With more than 71 million albums sold in the US and 140 million worldwide, Bruce is among the best selling music artists of all time. In addition to his catalogue and tour revenue, Bruce held a pair of residencies on Broadway, running for 267 shows and taking in $113,058,952 at the box office.

He has won 20 Grammy Awards, an Oscar and a special Tony Award for Springsteen on Broadway, his critically acclaimed, stripped-back one-man show. He received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2009 and Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

What’s next for Bruce

Bruce cancelled his remaining 2023 shows on his tour last September, as he received treatment for peptic ulcer disease. At the moment, he is touring across Europe. His next show is in Norway on July 21.

Most recently, he released a collaborative track with Zach Bryan titled Sandpaper as a part of the latter's new album The Great American Bar Scene. The singer is also the focus of an upcoming biopic, based on Deliver Me From Nowhere, that'll star The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White.