BTS Busan concert film Yet to Come will release on Prime Video on November 9

What's BTS: Yet to Come about?

The concert film, produced by HYBE, CJ 4DPlex, and Trafalgar Releasing, includes 19 performances of their hit tracks, such as Dynamite, Butter, RUN, MIC Drop, Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), and more. Touching speeches, electrifying stages, spectacular fireworks, and more will be palpable as consumers get a concert-like experience by watching BTS: Yet to Come on Prime Video.

“We are thrilled to partner with HYBE in welcoming BTS: Yet to Come to Prime Video,” said David Simonsen, director of Prime Video, Southeast Asia. “We know the popularity of high-quality Korean content worldwide and we look forward to delighting consumers around the globe with BTS: Yet to Come. We are excited to see the concert movie and this genre find new audiences from different countries on Prime Video.”

The run time of the film is 103 minutes. BTS: Yet To Come was screened in theatres in February by PVR, INOX and Cinepolis in various states across India. Besides India and South Korea, it was screened across over 110 countries/territories, but for a limited time only.

About BTS

BTS consists of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Currently, Jin, J-Hope and Suga are enslited for their mandatory military service. RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook's enlistment dates will be out by the end of 2023.

While Jungkook will see the release of his debut solo album Golden on November 3, Jimin's solo documentary, Jimin’s Production Diary, will release on Weverse on October 23.

