BTS fans are livid as V, Jungkook's real names and birthdays feature in death list for a K-drama

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook often find mentions in K-dramas. This also leaves ARMY, BTS fandom, elated. However, the latest mention of V and Jungkook in the show Tomorrow has fans left infuriated. In the latest episode of Tomorrow, the real names and birth dates of the singers were mentioned on a homicide death list. The K-drama airs on the Korean channel MBC and features SF9 singer Rowoon, Kim Hee Seon, and Lee Soo Hyuk. (Also Read | BTS: V says he performs on stage and enjoys with ARMY, Kim Taehyung spends 'ordinary days with family and friends')

A scene from Tomorrow showed the ‘registry of entering the dead’. The list named people who died and one of the names was that of BTS member V. His real name Kim Tae Hyung featured in the list and the date of birth listed was ‘1971.12.30.’ Fans pointed out that though the year of V's birth was changed from 1995 to 1971, the month and day was the same. BTS fans also noticed that Jungkook’s date of birth also featured in the list.

Taking to Twitter, a fan shared screenshots from the series and wrote, "MBC and the staff involved with the drama Tomorrow need to give a statement as to why Taehyung’s and Jungkook’s full names along with their real birth dates were written as DE8D people under HOMICIDE(m$rd$r) DE8THS. Unprofessional & disgusting for them to clear this scene." "Praying for bts’ safety as always and BTS are protected so karma will definitely be coming back tenfold," said another fan.

A fan shared screenshots from the series.

Fans wrote about the show.

BTS fans tweeted.

Another person tweeted, "I was enjoying watching tomorrow because they were covering and showcasing all sorts of depressive topics, that could push a human to the edge, but they decided to ruin it. BTS over any K-drama that disrespects them." A fan also tweeted, “Jeongguk’s name wasn’t in it but yeah, his birthdate, taehyung’s name and birth month/day were indeed there and it’s hardly a coincidence.”

"@HYBEOFFICIALtwt @bts_bighit Take legal action against the producers of MBC drama Tomorrow. In an episode of the drama, a scene was shown where the name and original birthdays of BTS members Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook are written on the death list. This attitude is unacceptable," wrote a fan.

Currently, BTS is awaiting the release of their anthology album Proof on June 10. The album will inc songs such as Yet To Come, Run BTS, Born Singer, I Need You, Run, Fire, Fake Love, Persona, Moon, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, N.O, Boy in Luv, Danger, IDOL, Dynamite, On, Butter and Life Goes On, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON