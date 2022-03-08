BTS gets mentioned in CBSE class 9 exam paper as ‘top K-pop phenomenon’, fans say: 'Paper-setter must be an ARMY'

Popular South Korean band BTS, which has an increasing fan base in India as well, made its way to an exam paper in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). A question about the group was asked in the English paper for the CBSE Class 9th students of the 2021-2022 session. Pictures of the paper were shared by students on Twitter, which revealed that the first question in the English paper - a comprehensive passage - had BTS and its popularity as its subject. Also Read| BTS: RM says 'I'm hungry' as he shares chair's pic, ARMY asks if he'll eat it for dinner; desi fans find India connect

One student shared the question paper with the caption, "Today was my English exam and I got comprehension on BTS." The comprehensive passage in the paper read, "How did Korean pop music become a worldwide sensation," a part of the question asked. The paragraph went on to detail how BTS and other K-pop groups are "made up of good-looking, stylish teenagers or 20-somethings, released catchy tunes along with videos highlighting complex, cool, and sophisticated dance moves."

Today was my English exam and i got comprehension on BTS !!!!! pic.twitter.com/NRs51cvkSD — cherry💜🌌^_^ (@army0613btsiluv) March 7, 2022

Congratulations.. you are soo lucky . Here I am crying in the corner sitting with cbse english term 2 exam paper swearing at the people who prepared it . I wish I had the same question paper but unfortunately my paper was from Hyderabad region 😭😭 — Vicky (@Vicky110997) March 8, 2022

"But while many Korean bands have become popular worldwide, BTS is the top K-pop phenomenon. Over the last decade, BTS has sold millions of albums and racked up billions of YouTube views and Spotify streams. In addition, they've become one of South Korea's biggest exports- bringing the equivalent of billions of US dollars to the nation," another part of the passage read.

The passage also mentioned BTS's large fan base, collectively known as BTS ARMY, with ARMY an acronym for Adorable Representative M.C. For Youth. ARMY was soon to react to the tweet, and said that they would have wanted a question on BTS in their exams as well.

One fan tweeted, “Hamare yaha q aise teachers nai hai ((Why don't we have teachers like them?) Like seriously, I would have score 100% .mai to us question paper ko frame karke rakhugi (I would have framed that question paper).”

I hope that some question of BTS Is also come in my Eng exam not Eng in other 5 subject ALSO...so happy 😁😁😘 pic.twitter.com/xpR9QcWBzl — sparkle world BTS (@BhoomiKashyap5) March 8, 2022

Another fan wrote, "You are so lucky.... I think the person who made this question paper he/she is an army too.. like us."

A fan also said that they would have liked it if the question appeared in their exam paper. The Twitter user said, "Congratulations.. you are soo lucky. Here I am crying in the corner sitting with CBSE English term 2 exam paper swearing at the people who prepared it. I wish I had the same question paper but unfortunately, my paper was from Hyderabad region."

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are due to perform in person at the Seoul Olympic Stadium on March 10, 12, and 13. The online live stream is available on March 10 and 13, while the concert on March 12 will be broadcast in cinemas worldwide through a Live Viewing event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON