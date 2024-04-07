Throwback: Have you ever wondered what kind of brother-in-law BTS' Jin is? Well, wonder no more! Jin is giving everyone major #siblinggoals with his actions towards his pregnant sister-in-law. Jin is undoubtedly the king of kindness in the world of K-pop. Whether it's raising his bandmate Jungkook or showering his BTS brothers with love, he is simply one of a kind. But, this thoughtful gesture of the BTS vocalist sure has won a lot of hearts. BTS' Jin goes above and beyond for pregnant sister-in-law: A true gentleman(Pic credit- Bighit music, Jin’s sister-in-law Ah Reum @kahreumi/Instagram)

Also read: Hyeri breaks silence after Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's split: 'I'm feeling very lucky...'

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

BTS Jin’s thoughtful gesture for pregnant sister-in-law

The oldest member of BTS is currently serving in the South Korean military and is expected to return home in June 2024. However, this story dates back to before his military enlistment when Jin used to visit his family during his downtime and shower them with gifts. This one time, he stopped by his uncle's strawberry farm at the start of the strawberry season and took some beautiful photos.

His older brother also shared some photos on Instagram, showcasing boxes filled with scrumptious strawberries that were sent by a "very precious someone". Kim Seok Jung mentioned that his wife was craving strawberries, so someone special sent a few boxes as a thoughtful gesture. Fans caught on quickly. “Because a pregnant woman wanted to eat these, a very precious person personally delivered the strawberries themselves. So freaking delicious!!” He wrote.

Jin sends a box of strawberries to RM

It's hard to imagine Jin posing in front of a strawberry field without the other members of BTS wanting one too. In fact, every member wanted a box of strawberries for themselves, and RM was the first to get one. The Indigo crooner even commented on the picture. RM wrote, “Leader of strawberries, You went there to prove yourself.” He commented again, “Please bring some strawberries when you are back!”

Also read: Mr Beast is loving X and finds it way more profitable, Elon Musk responds

He didn't take long to fulfil his younger brother's wish and did so in person, reuniting everyone. J-Hope even posted a picture of them on social media.

For the unversed, It is expected Jin will return by June 2024. on March 4th, Jin gave his fans a glimpse of hope by updating them on his scheduled return. It seems that he has something exciting lined up for his fans, as he hinted towards some new music projects on the cards. J-Hope will be the next member to return followed by Suga and others.