BTS' Jin sparks rumours of solo debut as he leaves for US; ARMY convinced it's for collab with Bang PD, Lumpens

BTS Jin has sparked speculations that he is the next member of the K-pop band to make his solo debut. The musician left for the United States on Sunday, September 11, on a personal schedule. BTS ARMY discussed his latest US visit on social media and speculated that he is there to record his upcoming solo debut and possibly a music video as well. Also Read| BTS' Jin loses job as game planner after failing to negotiate salary

Jin took to Weverse on Sunday to share a selfie of himself from abroad on a plane headed to Los Angeles. While fans wished him a safe flight, they also wondered if his solo debut is the reason behind this trip. The speculation was based on a picture shared by Bang Si Hyuk aka Bang PD – HYBE chairman and Big Hit Entertainment founder.

Bang PD revealed that he was also in Los Angeles as he posed for a picture with the music video director of Lumpens. Fans believe that Lumpens, who have collaborated with BTS on a number of music videos in the past, might be helping Jin produce his solo music video as well.

A fan tweeted, "Bang PD is in Los Angeles with Lumpens and his team. The creative director of BTS is packing her bags, will she go to Los Angeles? Jin does go to Los Angeles. Solo album." Another asked, "Is this a big project? MV for his solo debut?"

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had revealed at their annual FESTA dinner in June this year that they will be focusing more on their individual projects. J-Hope made his solo album debut with Jack In The Box in August. Jin is speculated to be the next BTS member to make the move.

Jin previously also had solo releases like Tonight, Abyss, and Super Tuna, but he has not yet released a solo album. Fans are especially convinced that his album will be coming very soon as he might have to take a break from his music career for the mandatory military service in South Korea. He is the oldest member of the band and will turn 30 in December this year.

