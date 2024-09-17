BTS: Jungkook's I Am Still documentary to run in Indian theatres from this date

Here's what you need to know

Global ticket sales for Jungkook: I Am Still opened on August 21 with screenings starting from September 18 worldwide. Indian fans can watch the documentary just days later as it is set to hit PVR cinemas in the country on September 21. Tickets can be booked via PVR cinemas’ official website under the Coming Soon section.

Jungkook: I Am Still is based on the BTS member's preparation for his album Golden.

Jungkook: I Am Still is a video diary chronicling Jungkook’s preparation for his solo debut. The film's synopsis reads, “Through exclusive, unseen interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, alongside electrifying concert performances, the film showcases Jung Kook`s eight-month journey, capturing his unwavering dedication and growth. Join Jungkook as he shares his remarkable rise to fame and heartfelt moments with ARMY around the world in Jung Kook: I Am Still.”

More about the documentary

While talking about the movie, BigHit Music said in a statement, “The documentary JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL follows the talented and ever-growing artist Jung Kook on his eight-month journey toward becoming a “global pop star” who captivated the global music scene, and takes a dive into the star’s heartfelt love for his fans, ARMY.”

“Catch a sneak peek into how Jung Kook prepared for his first solo album GOLDEN, scenes from the lively, internationally loved performance at various venues, and never-before-released behind-the-scenes footage of Jung Kook’s inner-most thoughts —all in his first documentary film,” the statement added.

Jungkook's solo album

In 2023, Jungkook made his solo album debut with Golden, featuring international artists like Jack Harlow, Latto, Usher and DJ Snake. The album has 11 tracks including Seven, 3D, Yes Or No, Please Don’t Change and Standing Next To You. Jungkook will make a comeback to music and BTS in 2025 after all the other BTS members are also discharged from the military.