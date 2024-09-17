BTS: Jungkook's I Am Still documentary to run in Indian theatres from this date
Jungkook: I Am Still will focus on the the youngest BTS member's solo career. It will also give a glimpse into the making of his album Golden.
BTS member Jungkook will be showing his new side to BTS ARMY, aka fans of the K-pop group, in his upcoming documentary film, Jungkook: I Am Still, directed by Junsoo Park. It will also showcase how Jungkook, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, created his solo album Golden. How can you can watch the BTS member’s documentary in India on the big screen? Also read | Jungkook announces first documentary while serving in the military: See what the rest of BTS is up to this year
Here's what you need to know
Global ticket sales for Jungkook: I Am Still opened on August 21 with screenings starting from September 18 worldwide. Indian fans can watch the documentary just days later as it is set to hit PVR cinemas in the country on September 21. Tickets can be booked via PVR cinemas’ official website under the Coming Soon section.
Jungkook: I Am Still is a video diary chronicling Jungkook’s preparation for his solo debut. The film's synopsis reads, “Through exclusive, unseen interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, alongside electrifying concert performances, the film showcases Jung Kook`s eight-month journey, capturing his unwavering dedication and growth. Join Jungkook as he shares his remarkable rise to fame and heartfelt moments with ARMY around the world in Jung Kook: I Am Still.”
More about the documentary
While talking about the movie, BigHit Music said in a statement, “The documentary JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL follows the talented and ever-growing artist Jung Kook on his eight-month journey toward becoming a “global pop star” who captivated the global music scene, and takes a dive into the star’s heartfelt love for his fans, ARMY.”
“Catch a sneak peek into how Jung Kook prepared for his first solo album GOLDEN, scenes from the lively, internationally loved performance at various venues, and never-before-released behind-the-scenes footage of Jung Kook’s inner-most thoughts —all in his first documentary film,” the statement added.
Jungkook's solo album
In 2023, Jungkook made his solo album debut with Golden, featuring international artists like Jack Harlow, Latto, Usher and DJ Snake. The album has 11 tracks including Seven, 3D, Yes Or No, Please Don’t Change and Standing Next To You. Jungkook will make a comeback to music and BTS in 2025 after all the other BTS members are also discharged from the military.
