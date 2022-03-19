BTS: Jungkook reveals why he changed his Instagram username, responds to fan who sent marriage proposal to Suga

BTS member Jungkook has revealed the reason behind the change in the username of his Instagram. Recently, he changed his username to ‘jungkook.97’ from ‘abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz’. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Jungkook held a Q&A session asking fans, "What should I do right now?” The youngest member of the group replied to several ARMY who forwarded a marriage proposal for BTS' Suga, spoke about a boxing match with V, and asked him about changing his hair colour. (Also Read | BTS' Jungkook changes username on Instagram, ARMY says: 'No one prepared me for this kind of heartbreak')

A BTS fan on Instagram asked Jungkook, “Tell us why Jungkookie changed his ID!” Jungkook replied, as translated by Twitter user @sebyul, "Because it was too long…” When a fan suggested that he go for 'boxing with Taehyungie (V) hyung (brother)', Jungkook said, "He’s no match for me.” A person also said, “Yoongi-yah (Suga), please marry me” and Jungkook replied, "Hello, I’m Yoongi?” When asked if he will dye his hair soon, Jungkook said, "I don’t have any plans [to dye my hair] yet.”

When a fan teased the BTS member saying, “Jungkook, do your feet hurt? Because you’re racing through my heart”, he said, "No wonder… my feet were throbbing.” Another person said, "Did it not hurt when you fell from the sky??” Jungkook responded, "It hurt a little, but I’m okay now.” Reacting to his question, a fan asked Jungkook to 'think of ARMY' and he said, "I do this all the time.”

A fan told Jungkook, “Look in the mirror, it’ll be the most fun/interesting thing in the world” and he replied, "Looking at you is more fun/interesting.” When a fan suggested him to go to a karaoke, he said, "I wanna go” and when another fan asked about bowling, he said, “Ooh that’s nice?” A fan also asked him to go for a walk but he said he was lazy.

A fan asked, "Did you work out today?” and he said, “Yesterday (Thursday)… so I’m tired right now.” A fan also asked him to choose between banana milk and chicken and Jungkook replied, “Right now, banana.”

Jungkook debuted on Instagram, along with other RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V, in December last year. The BTS member has a current fan following of 34.7 million followers and regularly shares posts. He gives glimpses of his dance sessions, boxing practice, and recordings. He had posted several pictures from the group's recently concluded Seoul concert--BTS Permission to Dance on Stage.

