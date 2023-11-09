BTS’ Jungkook's Golden eyeing second spot on Billboard 200 chart, becomes first Korean solo act to sell record units

BTS’ Jungkook is on a roll! The newly released album Golden is now dominating the international music scene with its chart-topping songs. After conquering the UK’s music chart with three top singles in the Top 10, surpassing the earlier record set by Gangnam style fame PSY, the golden maknae of the group is aiming to achieve the number two position on the Billboard 200 chart. Jungkook of BTS performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on November 08, 2023 in New York City (Photo by Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Golden to script history with 200,000 units sold in debut week

According to experts and predictions from HITSDD, Jungkook’s debut album Golden is poised for a number 2 debut on the Billboard 200 chart. It is projected that Golden will sell between 200,000 units in its first week, tying the record for the biggest charting debut by a K-Pop soloist ever. Predictions earlier suggested that the Euphoria crooner may clinch the top spot with 140,000–160,000 sales. However, the graph seems to be rising significantly owing to his global popularity and promotional appearances.

Earlier his digital singles Seven (feat. Latto), 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), and TOO MUCH featuring The Kid LAROI, Jungkook, and Central Cee, positioned him to be the first Korean soloist to have three songs on the UK’s Top 10 list. Standing Next to You, GOLDEN’s lead single is just another feather to the hat.

Meanwhile, October saw the biggest debut of Taylor Swift's career when her single 1989 (Taylor's Version) debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. Unit sales were used to calculate this feat.

The Stay Alive singer recently appeared on The Today show as part of his Citi Concert series. When asked about choosing the name Golden for his album, he stated that the name was first given to him by Namjoon Hyung. Because of his many talents, he is often referred to as the group's Golden Maknae, or Golden Youngest. Finally, he confirmed the widely shared story that his mother had golden dreams when she was pregnant. For the unversed, GOLDEN dropped on November 3. The album boasts a total of 11 tracks with a lead single Standing Next to You.