BTS' RM reveals everyone in his family got Covid-19, apologises to his father: 'I think my dad got it from me'

BTS members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook recently did a live session on V Live. They spoke about a host of topics including their health, upcoming Las Vegas concert, their Seoul concert, hair colour. Due to his recent surgery, BTS' Jin was not a part of the live session. However, the other members brought a soft toy of BT21 character RJ, who represents Jin. (Also Read | BTS: Jungkook reveals why he changed his Instagram username, responds to fan who sent marriage proposal to Suga)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BTS members spoke about the high number of Covid-19 cases and asked ARMY to take care. Jungkook informed, "No one in my family got it yet." RM said, "Everyone in my family got it. I think my dad got it from me... I'm sorry dad." Suga said, "My dad caught it, and then my mom did too."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As translated by Twitter user @btsbaragi_jk, Suga added, "These days everyone is getting it, so you have to be careful. For me, I did say in/for the (news) articles that I was asymptomatic in case (you all) would worry (I didn't want you all to worry) but I did have some symptoms so.."

RM contracted the coronavirus in December along with Jin. Both of them recovered in January. Suga, Jimin, and V have also recovered after contracting Covid-19.

Speaking about his health, Jimin said that he "got anemic"making him think that he would scream. Jungkook told him, "You're gonna collapse again that way" while RM asked him to be careful.

They also spoke about their Las Vegas concert next month. They discussed how they haven't done a concert in Las Vegas yet and Suga explained about the weather. He said that it's "pretty nice" in April but later it's really hot when it's summer. Jimin said, "They said that it's around 28° there? I'm not sure, I think so." V said, "Ahh.. what do we do about our outfits?" and Suga added, "Apparently it will be better in the evening."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When a fan asked why only RM got his hair dyed, the BTS leader replied, "I'm sorry guys. I'll change it back soon." RM was seen sporting blonde hair in the Permission to Dance on Stage concert in Seoul earlier this month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recalling their time at the concert, RM said, "I'm getting to say this now, but we can't hear the clappers at all when we wear the in-ears, so it was sad." Jungkook responded, "That's why I kept taking it off." Suga added, "Usually your ears go off when you take off the in-ears right? But this time it was sooo quiet, and peaceful."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BTS members are currently gearing up for their Las Vegas concert in April. BTS extended their Permission to Dance On Stage by four shows at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. They are set to perform at the venue on April 8, April 9, April 15, and April 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON