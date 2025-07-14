BTS’ RM gifts Jimin a hat, compares look to his 2014 American Hustle Life era: ‘Park Jimin, please grow older’

BTS is once again taking over the internet, proving their legendary bond is stronger than ever. Fresh off his military discharge, Jimin has made a stylish return to Instagram, leaving fans swooning — and he’s not alone. The Filter singer gave ARMY a heartwarming surprise by sharing moments featuring BTS leader RM. BTS Jimin shared pictures from Los Angeles after military discharge.

Jimin’s LA stroll with RM's gift

In a new Instagram post, Jimin posted a series of snapshots walking through Los Angeles, captioning it: ‘A gift from Namjoon hyung’. The “gift” in question — a sleek hat — came from RM himself, who responded with a playful comment which translated to, ‘Park Jimin, please grow older'. The post, set to RM’s track Still Life, gave fans major nostalgia as Jimin’s visuals channelled his debut era.

RM later deepened the nostalgia by sharing a throwback of a young Jimin from BTS’s 2014 reality show American Hustle Life on his Instagram Story, a nod to how far they’ve come.

Jimin cheers on J-Hope from afar

Adding to the emotional rollercoaster, Jimin also posted a short video watching J-Hope’s electrifying Lollapalooza set in Berlin via livestream. Shirtless and clearly hyped, Jimin playfully mimicked Hobi’s energy, raising his arm and writing, “I took mine off too, hyung!!!” — a moment that had fans grinning ear to ear.

BTS 2026 comeback

Recently, RM was spotted leaving South Korea solo for the US, teasing something in the works. A day later, SUGA, Jimin, and Jungkook were seen at Incheon International Airport, reportedly also headed stateside. While RM didn’t reveal why the others were delayed, anticipation is growing as BTS is set to reunite and work on new music in the US for their long-awaited spring 2026 comeback.

With Jin on his solo tour and the rest of the members slowly gathering in Los Angeles, the countdown has unofficially begun. BTS may be on hiatus, but their presence, online and in each other’s lives, is as powerful as ever.