BTS' RM and V don uniform as they complete military training with top honours. See pics

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V and RM posted photos on Instagram after a long time as they were receiving their military training in the army camp. On Tuesday, they completed their 5-week training and graduated with top honours. Celebrating the occasion, BTS leader RM dropped photos for their fans. Also read: Suga surprised by Yonghwa's early belief about BTS BTS member Kim Taehyung and RM attended their military training graduation ceremony.

BTS V and RM graduate

The training graduation ceremony was held where all trainees appeared in their uniform. Both V and RM posed in their uniform in the photos and were seen saluting. RM also added a glimpse of his certificate.

While RM smiled, V had a more serious expression in photos. As per reports of multiple Korean news outlets, V and Kim Namjoon are among the six ‘elite’ graduates of the batch, who have been given top honours for their ‘exceptional’ efforts.

Fans react to RM, V pics

Celebrating the milestone, fans, aka BTS ARMY, are celebrating the occasion on social media. Taking to X, one fan wrote, “Very proud of Tae and Namjoon (RM)... Congratulations!”

“Taehyung you've become really big!!! Oh my God I can't believe it… Namjoon Taehyung we are so proud of you guys I miss you,” added another. “See this is why those leaked media aren’t needed because we get updates like these from the boys themselves,” mentioned one fan, as many of them continue to raise their voices against leaked photos and videos from the military.

Meanwhile, a new leaked video from the graduation ceremony has surfaced. It features V and RM in military uniforms as they stand in a queue for the honour. Reportedly, RM and Taehyung will now proceed to fulfil their duties at their respective units.

Reports claim that Taehyung has opted for the Special Task Force of the Army's Capital Defense Command. The Love Me Again singer will undergo an additional three-week training course at the Army General Administration School.

About BTS

BTS consists of seven members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. All of them are now enlisted in the military. They announced their hiatus in 2022 to focus on their solo careers. All of them made their debut as solo artists before joining the military. They will be reuniting sometime in 2025 after completing their mandatory service.

