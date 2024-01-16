‘Artists don't say that’, Suga surprised by Yonghwa's early belief about BTS

The seven-member boy band, comprising Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jungkook, and V, has faced numerous challenges on their journey to the top, and it's not hidden from anyone. However, this person might have witnessed things unfolding for the group from the very start. CNBLUE’s Yonghwa may have observed something that many others missed during BTS’ early debut days. CNBLUE'S Yonghwa spills why he was drawn to BTS(Suchwita)

Also read: Park Min Young accused of lying about financial ties with controversial ex; sparks boycott call

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

This revelation came to light on Suchwita’s latest episode, where Suga hosted the panel and welcomed his senior, Yonghwa. Among the various topics discussed about music and professional lives, one particular moment captured everyone’s attention: Yonghwa's perspective on how he saw BTS in their early days.

Yonghwa spills why he was drawn to BTS

“Younger artists don’t usually say that”, said the veteran singer who arrived to grace Suchwita’s January 15 episode. As per the K-pop idol, the incident dates back to 2015 when he was breaking into his solo career. For the first time, he met BTS backstage. Even Suga hadn't heard this story before and looked intensely concentrated while Yonghwa narrated how he felt about BTS in their early days.

The singer of Love Light then shared that he was promoting his solo track One Fine Day simultaneously when BTS was promoting I Need U in 2015. Feeling a bit lonely, he went backstage, and to his surprise, BTS was there. Yonghwa decided to approach them and asked the members what they would do on their days off, expressing his surprise at their response.

Also read: BTS slips in ranking first time in 5 years as a new K-pop group rises in reputation

When asked, BTS members said, “We write songs on our day off”. He didn't anticipate such a response from younger artists, as idols of their age often start feeling burdened and complain about their agencies for not providing time off and having rigorous training schedules. And that’s when he understood that “BTS was going to make it big.”

He said, “Younger artists don’t usually say that. Usually, it’s something like, ‘The agency doesn’t give us days off…’ or ‘We can’t go out to hang out.’ 90% of answers are like that.” The veteran then added, “But you guys…I knew you’d just make it big so I figured I should get closer to you. That’s what I thought.”

For those unaware, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, which premiered on Disney Plus, documents the group's journey to the top, highlighting the challenges and struggles they faced in the early stages. Fans appreciate the authenticity of the show, as it aligns with what seniors say about their initial encounters or meetings with BTS in their early days.