Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS' Suga confused after receiving marriage proposal from an ARMY, Jungkook cracks up. Watch
music

BTS' Suga confused after receiving marriage proposal from an ARMY, Jungkook cracks up. Watch

BTS' Suga and Jungkook have reacted to the former receiving a marriage proposal from an ARMY. Watch.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 07:42 PM IST
BTS' Suga and Jungkook react to SUga receiving a marriage proposal from an ARMY.

BTS member Suga has received a marriage proposal from an ARMY. Suga has reacted with a confused look. However, the proposal has left Jungkook cracking up.

The V Live session of the K-pop boy band BTS on Tuesday had the seven members--Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook--talk about their upcoming song to pulling each other's leg.

During the live, V aka Kim Taehyung was heard reading the message, "Yoongi marry me." Suga who was drinking water, gave a bewildered expression though all the members burst out laughing. However, Jungkook was seen turning his face to his side and laughing uncontrollably.

Fans took to Twitter, posting video clips of the session. Sharing a clip, a fan wrote, "How many tyms u refuse these proposals??" Another dropped a clip and wrote, "jungkook’s cute smile at the comment “yoongi marry me" BTS LIVE ,YOONGIS."

The V Live session comes a few days after singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has said that he has teamed up with BTS once again for the music group's upcoming song. The English singer and the South Korean septet previously collaborated on Make It Right from the latter's 2019 album Map of the Soul: Persona.

In an interview with the American radio show Most Requested Live, Ed had last week said he is looking forward to their new track. "I've actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I've just written a song for their new record. And they're like super, super cool guys as well," the singer had said.

Also Read | Did you know distant cousins Vidya Balan and Priyamani have met just once? Sherni actor spills the beans

BTS has a CD version of their latest chart-topping English-language hit Butter coming up in July, and their label Hybe Corporation previously announced that it will include a brand new track that "will make your heart beat to the rhythm of BTS's positive energy". It is, however, uncertain if the group's new song with Ed will be included in the CD version of Butter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bts pic bts fashion face in bts pic bts

Related Stories

music

Jacqueline Fernandez happy with response to Paani Paani: 'Loving the recreations people have been posting'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 07:09 PM IST
bollywood

Karan Johar gives glimpse of DCA office designed by Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Seema Khan

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 06:59 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Farah Khan posts cute video of ‘little Miss FOMO’. See who she’s talking about

This US teen holds Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape. Watch video

New jumping spider species named after 26/11 martyr Tukaram Omble

Firefighters save man stuck on tree while rescuing cat in US. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP