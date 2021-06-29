Did you know distant cousins Vidya Balan and Priyamani have met just once? Sherni actor spills the beans

Actor Vidya Balan has revealed that she and her 'distant' cousin The Family Man actor Priyamani have met only 'once in our lives'. She has said that the cousins met at a film award stage as their 'families are not in touch'.

A decade ago, Priyamani had spoken about her ties with Vidya Balan. The two actors are second cousins. Recently, Priyamani was seen as Suchi, wife of Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man. Vidya featured in the recently released movie Sherni.

Speaking to DNA, Vidya had said, "Yes, but can you believe we've met once in our lives. We are distant cousins. We met on a film award stage once because our families are not in touch. I'm given to believe that she's a wonderful actor, and she's doing really well for herself. More power to her."

Priyamani had spoken to BehindWoods about Vidya in 2010. She had said, "We don’t meet as often as our parents do. I’m very proud that she’s family, and I wish her a great career."

During a press interaction, for her film Rakta Charitra II, she had again said, "Yes, we're second cousins. We haven't been in touch on a personal level -- not to her, but I'm in touch with her father. Whenever I come to Mumbai, I make it a point to call her dad. If possible, I would love to meet Vidya some day, because being cousins is a secondary thing, but as an actor, I'm extremely proud of her, and with the body of work that she's done, she's a fabulous actor."

Also Read | Evelyn Sharma showers love on husband Tushaan Bhindi in throwback picture, calls him 'my jaan'. See here

In 2012, Priyamani had said in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, "I don’t need to take tips from my second cousin about which films to sign or not. I’m too independent to seek her advice," she said. "I may get more mileage if I bounce Vidya’s name in the Mumbai media, but I am totally averse to that idea. Some people may boast about their links to climb up the ladder but I’m not like that. Nothing can replace talent."

Meanwhile, Vidya's latest offering Sherni is yet another film that puts women in the forefront, after a series of movies like Shakuntala Devi (2020), Mission Mangal (2019) and Tumhari Sulu (2017). Sherni also stars Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.