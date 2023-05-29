V talks about visiting Jungkook, having meal prepared by him and finding inspiration in 'mosquito'

BTS member V, who recently returned to Seoul from France, interacted with his fans on Weverse. Taking to the platform, V on Monday responded to several BTS ARMY who posted comments. A fan asked, "Taehyung where do you usually get your inspiration from these days?" V aka Kim Taehyung responded, "A mosquito came into my room." Another person shared V's recent photos and talked about him. He replied, "I have ARMY in my life. It's perfect." (Also Read | Jimin shares pics as he turns 'Potterhead' in London, V gives glimpse from Paris trip; BTS singers engage in banter) BTS' V spoke on many topics and added that he will have a meal with Jungkook.

V interacts with fans

A fan asked V, "Taehyung, what have you been doing lately? I hope you've been well and enjoying lots of good things?" He replied, "Recently, in Taehyung's room I played there again (laughed). Nobody there knew it was me."

When a fan shared that they missed V and asked about his meal, he wrote, "I am thinking of having Mak-guksu (buckwheat noodles)." Another fan suggested that he ask his BTS fellow member Jungkook to make it for him, V replied, “I already called him earlier in the morning. I'm planning to go over to eat it tomorrow.”

Another fan suggested that he tried perilla oil Mak-guksu and V replied, "Already tasted two times. It’s in the top five Mak-guksu in my life." Talking about his favourite Mak-guksu, V said that it was in Wonju.

V holds live session

V also held a live session for a few minutes. Before signing off, he said, "I’m hungry so I’m going to eat and go do my schedule. I'm still jet-lagged and not used to the time yet still. But doesn’t mean you know you should be like uh, ‘betting my eyes’. Don’t do that. You might lose your eyeball. Bye." When a fan called 'so cute' V as ARMY's 'eyeball protector', he said, "At first I was like what do they mean. Now take care of leftover eyeball."

V in France

V travelled to France for his work recently and visited Paris as well as Cannes. Though it was reported that V would attend the 76th Cannes Film Festival, he was in the city only for his project and didn't walk the red carpet of the film festival. He posed for pictures with BLACKPINK's Lisa and actor Park Bo Gum for Celine. V was also seen at a party hosted for supermodel Naomi Campbell’s birthday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON