BTS' V recovers from Covid-19, tells ARMY they're 'sweet to worry'

BTS member V has recovered from Covid-19 after testing positive for the illness last week. The South Korean pop star expressed gratitude towards his fans as he announced his recovery on his Instagram account.

V, aka Kim Taehyung, took to Instagram stories on Sunday to share a couple of videos that showed him seated on the floor and enjoying a song. Both of the videos had separate messages written in Korean and English.

The singer told his fans in the first video, "Thank you for worrying about me, I've fully recovered thanks to you." His second message written in English read, "You're sweet to worry have a good day."

Fans of the K-pop star have been taking to social media to express their happiness with the news of his recovery. "What a great day to see Taehyung's face, he's being better & his heartwarming message:.....*you're sweet to worry, have a good day* can't hold my tears," a Twitter user wrote, while another commented, "He’s so sweet to post in both Korean and English.. really happy to hear that he has recovered."

Big Hit Music, the media agency handling BTS, had announced last week that V got tested for coronavirus after experiencing a mild sore throat and his results came out positive. The statement read, "V completed two rounds of Covid-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities."

While V took a break from social media as he focused on his recovery, three of his bandmates came together for a live session where they spoke about their own experience with the Covid illness. RM, Suga, and Jimin had contracted the virus in December last year and January this year shortly after returning from the United States.

During the live session, Jimin also gave an update on V's health and shared that they did some chin-ups together while on a video call. V himself returned to social media over the weekend and told his fans that he is "feeling fine now." The 26-year-old revealed that he “watched movies, listened to music, enjoyed time thinking (about life), slept, played games, napped" during his quarantine and time flew.

