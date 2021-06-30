BTS: V's pose in Butter concept picture reminds fans of Shah Rukh Khan's iconic dance step. See here

The third version of BTS' Butter concept pictures was recently released. In it, the K-pop band members showed off their car washing skills. The photos of the septet -- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- have been taken with a gas station serving as the backdrop.

In one of the photos, V, aka Kim Taehyung, was seen posing with both his hands stretched to his sides. He held a hose that splashed water all around him. V wore an off-white shirt over a white T-shirt and blue denims. However, V reminded fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose.

Taking to Twitter, fans shared pictures of Shah Rukh and V with their arms outstretched. A fan wrote, "That's literally SRK pose, I'm ready to marry him rn please." Another said, "Taehyung SRK pose done right." A third tweeted, "He looks like he is doing Shahrukh's pose! This is what i thought when i saw his pics on weverse but i didn't know it's gonna get like this today So happy that Taehyung's name is added with somebody like Shahrukh From today, Taehyung is my SRK."

Another fan reacted, "Ahh it's like something I wished. I always wish, if ever I meet him, I'd watch #SRK movie #kuchkuchhotahai with him and want to dance with my love and He'll do this pose! My feelings are at different level today Ty @feed24x7 for this I love you #vb_vibgyor."

Here are some more reactions to V's pose:

The third version of BTS' Butter concept pictures was recently released.

In one of the photos, V was seen posing with both his hands stretched to his sides.

V held a hose that splashed water all around him.

V wore an off-white shirt over a white T-shirt and blue denims.

V reminded fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose.

Also Read | When Arjun Rampal met Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson, was totally overwhelmed: 'It's hard to be witty'

Shah Rukh is famous for this pose, which he has recreated in films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Main Hoon Na, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, among others.