BTS' V to appear in IU's new music video as ‘Main Character’ ahead of military enlistment: Bighit confirms

BTS' V to collaborate with K-pop solo artist IU

Starnews, a K-media outlet, reports that before he enlists in the military, BTS' V will appear in IU's upcoming song video. IU is currently recording a new album, which the production wants to have out in the first half of 2024. Further the report states “V is enlisting on the 11th, so they had to hastily produce the music video to accommodate his schedule, even though they haven't decided on a specific release date.”

BIGHIT MUSIC confirms BTS' V appearance in IU's music video

The celebrity singer is getting ready for her new video, set to come out in the first half of 2024, according to reports. And now, both BIGHIT MUSIC and IU's agency EDAM Entertainment have confirmed the news. It would not be the first time IU and the Layover singer have been on-screen together. V earlier showed their special connection by being a guest on IU's Palette on IU's YouTube channel Ijejam in September last year. Since then, fans have been rooting for this on-screen pairing.

Edam entertainment wrote "IU has finished filming the music video with BTS's V, and is preparing a new album with a target of the first half of the year." Confirming that the reports are true BTS' agency briefly responded “the news is correct”.

While the details of the music video remain undisclosed, fans are excited, reminiscing about the duo's revelation of their newfound friendship and casual conversations.

Fans react on BTS' V and IU's collaboration

A fan wrote “That’ll be an awesome mv”, while others said “poor jungkook he missed the chance”, “Yayyyy finally the much needed”, “finally some chart topping collaboration”, “Omg is this serious, are we getting the new power collab?”. For the unversed, the release date for the music video is still under the wraps.