BTS V's favouritism allegations during military service prompt response from authorities

BTS’ V, who is currently serving his mandatory period in the military has sparked allegations of favouritism. The allegations gained traction following Min Hee Jin’s recent interview where she mentioned that V contacted her and even sent him birthday wishes. The speculations began as to how was the idol allowed to send messages out just five days into his service. However, the South Korean Ministry of National Defence responded to the allegations of favouritism. South Korean Defence Ministry denies special privileges for BTS' V.(@bts_thvv/X)

The Defence Ministry’s response to allegations

On November 20, the Defence Ministry responded to a public complaint questioning if V was granted any special privileges such as an unauthorised phone at the Army training centre because of his K-pop star status. The Ministry revealed that the Love Me Again singer had used his own phone in between a designated hour approved by the training centre’s general policies.

The Army training centre permits trainees to use their phones for one hour on weekends and public holidays. V's phone use reportedly took place during this authorized afternoon period, not in the early morning hours.

The statement further stated, “There is no evidence to suggest that V was granted special permission to use his phone outside the designated time or that any such action was condoned. Details about the specific timing, method, or content of conversations cannot be disclosed due to the Personal Information Protection Act and the Protection of Communications Secrets Act,” as reported by AllKpop.

Min Hee Jin’s interview sparks favouritism allegations

The former ADOR CEO shared during the interview that V frequently contacted her after he enlisted in the military. She also shared that V sent her birthday wish which sparked the controversy as online users pointed out that Min’s birthday comes on December 16 and V’s enlistment date was December 11.

While the Ministry’s statement has addressed the burning questions, the speculations continue to circulate online.