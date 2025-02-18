BTS’s Jungkook and Jimin surprise fans as they appear on J-Hope's birthday live stream

BTS’s J-Hope treated fans to a special birthday live broadcast on February 18, and it did not disappoint. As ARMY eagerly tuned in for the tradition that every BTS member has followed throughout the years, except during their military service, J-Hope’s live session was made even more exciting with surprise appearances from Jungkook and Jimin. The trio’s unexpected reunion brought even more joy to fans who had been eagerly anticipating the celebration. J-Hope's birthday live broadcast delighted fans with surprise appearances from Jimin and Jungkook.(@j.m/Instagram, @uarmyhope/Instagram)

Jimin and Jungkook appear in J-Hope’s birthday live

The excitement hit an all-time high during J-Hope’s birthday live broadcast when his phone rang, and to the shock of netizens, it was none other than Jimin on the other end. Jimin, sounding a bit shy and nervous, chatted with ARMYs after being away for some time, making the moment even more special. But the surprises didn’t stop there. Just when fans thought the excitement was over, Jungkook also made an unexpected appearance, adding to the joy of the reunion.

In comparison to the Jimin, the Standing Next To You singer appeared more calm. This could be because he recently had a chat with his fans via his surprise broadcast. He joked sound with the birthday boy on call and inquired if fans could hear him well. The trio even made teased about their ages as J-Hope turned 31 today. The two K-pop idols who are still enlisted in the military concluded their call after they wished their bandmate a very happy birthday again, as reported by Koreaboo.

Fans react to Jimin and Jungkook’s special appearance

A user on X wrote, “like i knew jimin and jungkook were in the same barracks but it being confirmed they’re in the same dorm did something to me." A second user wrote, “jimin and jungkook my babies omg… they are together, happy together , giggling together, have so much to share, but won’t share much they have so much to come back to and to do please im crying i miss them so much.”

A third user wrote, “they love each other so much of my heart is so full look at my hobi literally smiling ear to ear giggling so much at jimin and jungkook’s voices god this is my family.” Another user wrote, “We just call and accept the things they do as it is because that’s who Jimin and Jungkook are - genuine and true. No need to OVERANALYZE and look BEYOND what’s there.”