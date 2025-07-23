Camila Cabello and her billionaire boyfriend Henry Chalhoub can’t keep their hands off each other in Ibiza. See pics

Popstar Camila Cabello is heating things up this summer and not just with her music. The I Luv It singer was spotted enjoying a romantic beachside getaway in Ibiza, Spain, with billionaire heir Henry Junior Chalhoub on 21 July. The couple appeared completely smitten, sharing several intimate moments during their sunny escape. Camila Cabello was seen in Ibiza with billionaire heir Henry Junior Chalhoub, marking her first major romance since Shawn Mendes.

Camila and Henry pack on the PDA

In photos from the trip, shared by Backgrid USA, Camila and Henry were seen locking lips on a seaweed-covered dock, with the singer leaning into her boyfriend for a steamy kiss. Later, they took their PDA into the water, staying close as they shared another passionate kiss while floating. The former Fifth Harmony star kept her beach look simple, sporting a classic black bikini. Chalhoub, meanwhile, showed off his toned physique in a pair of camouflage swim shorts.

Ibiza continues to be a hot spot for celebrities this summer. Earlier in July, Kate Hudson and Dakota Johnson were also seen vacationing together in the same area, enjoying time on a yacht.

Camilla and Henry's relationship timeline

Camila Cabello and Henry Junior Chalhoub were first romantically linked in August 2024, when they were spotted vacationing together in Ibiza. Their relationship gained public attention in November 2024 after they attended an Elie Saab afterparty in Saudi Arabia.

In January 2025, the couple confirmed their romance with a PDA-filled getaway in St. Barts, where they were photographed kissing and holding hands. Since then, they’ve been seen together at several international events and luxury vacations, fueling speculation about the seriousness of their relationship. Henry, an heir to a Middle Eastern luxury retail empire, appears to be Camila’s first major romance post-Shawn Mendes.

Camila's past relationships

Cabello’s romance with Chalhoub marks a new chapter in her love life. The singer has previously been linked to British life coach Matthew Hussey, but her most publicised relationship was with pop star Shawn Mendes. The pair began dating in 2019 and were known for their on-again, off-again dynamic before ultimately parting ways in November 2021.