Cardi B praises Kamala Harris as she joins GloRilla, MC Lyte, the Isley Brothers and more at Wisconsin rally

Cardi B joined Kamala Harris at the latter’s When We Vote We Win rally in Wisconsin on Friday. The rapper gave an ardent speech during the concert event in Milwaukee. Other performers such as GloRilla, MC Lyte, the Isley Brothers, Flo Milli and DJ Gemini Gilly were also present at the event. Cardi B introduces Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wis., Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(AP)

Cardi B reveals her motivation to vote this year

The Grammy-winning rapper addressed the audience, as she compared herself to the vice president and said, “Just like Kamala Harris, I too have been the underdog. I’ve been underestimated. My success, belittle and discredited. Women have to work 10 times harder, perform 10 times better, and still, people question us how we got to the top, as reported by Variety.

She also revealed that she was not planning on voting this year before Harris joined the presidential race. Before President Joe Biden stepped down as the presidential nominee, Cardi had announced that she would not vote in the upcoming elections and criticised the current administration for sending aid to as she described “fund two wars.”

However, the Up singer appreciated Harris’ economic plan aimed at stopping price gouging and proposal to help first-time homebuyers with down payments. She added, “[Harris] is promising a lot… and I believe her… ”

Cardi B says Harris ‘changed’ her ‘mind completely’

Cardi B said that it was Harris who “changed my mind completely” during the rally. She confessed, “I did not have faith for any candidate until she joined the race and said the things that I wanted to hear — things I want to see next in this country.” She continued, “I believe in every word that comes out of her mouth; she’s passionate, she’s compassionate, she shows empathy, and most of all, she is not delusional.”

The rapper also referred to Donald Trump as “Donald Dump” at one point as she criticised his claims to protect the rights of women. She said, “If your definition of protection is making sure our daughters have fewer rights than their mothers, then I don’t want it.”