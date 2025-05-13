Cassie Ventura takes centre stage in Diddy trial: All about her husband and children

Cassie Ventura has largely kept her personal life private since marrying fitness trainer Alex Fine in 2019, but their relationship has seen several joyful milestones—from a romantic engagement to building a family together. Now, Cassie is back in the spotlight as her name resurfaces amid headlines surrounding Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ongoing legal battles Cassie Ventura has kept her personal life private since marrying Alex Fine in 2019. They share two daughters and are expecting a third.(@alexfine44/Instagram)

Who is Cassie Ventura married to?

Born as Cassandra Ventura, Cassie got married to Fine on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in an intimate wedding ceremony to which only close family members were invited. She made her relationship public in December 2018, just two months after her break up with Diddy.

Fine, who supported Cassie as she filed a lawsuit against the rapper, is a personal trainer and entrepreneur. He is also the founder of Alex Fine Performance and Almost Home, which are fitness brands that provide workout programs and training services to their consumers. His client base includes big names from the entertainment industry, such as Jennifer Aniston, Mark Wahlberg, and cast members from Riverdale and Outer Banks, as reported by People.

Before building up a successful career in fitness, he used to play football for Central Michigan University from 2012 to 2014. He kick-started his business in fitness in 2015 and has been expanding it since, as reported by Mandatory.

How many children do Cassie and Fine share?

The couple share two children, and in February 2025, Cassie announced that they are expecting their third child. On December 9, 2019, they welcomed their first daughter, Frankie Stone Fine. Their second child, also a daughter named Sunny Cinso Fine, was born on March 22, 2021.

Fine often shares glimpses of fatherhood on social media, proudly embracing his role as a hands-on dad. He and Cassie have been intentional about keeping their family life mostly private, choosing to raise their children away from the public eye while continuing to focus on their careers, as reported by ComingSoon.