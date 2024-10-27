Chappell Roan calls out photographer for yelling at her, demands apology: 'You were so disrespectful to me'. Watch

Chappell Roan is not letting disrespectful behaviour go unaccounted. The singer spotted a photographer on the red carpet for Olivia Rodrigo‘s Guts World Tour premiere, who had yelled at her at the Grammys afterparty. She went ahead to demand an apology from him, reported USA Today. The same video, captured on the red carpet, was shared widely on social media. (Also read: Olivia Rodrigo confirms she is ‘ok’ after accidentally falling through trapdoor during Melbourne concert) Chappell Roan attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour" in Los Angeles on October 25, 2024. (Photo by Etienne Laurent / AFP)(AFP)

What Chappell said

In the video, shared by Pop Base, Chappell is seen arriving on the red carpet, and upon spotting the photographer, walking towards him. She is then heard saying to the photographer, “You were so disrespectful to me at the Grammys. You yelled at me at the Grammy party. Yes, I remember. You were so rude to me. And I deserve an apology for that. You need to apologise to me.”

In the midst of this heated confrontation, a person was seen trying to step in and guide her towards the red carpet. The identity of the photographer still remains unclear, and the specific incident the singer referred to was also not specified.

More details

This is not the first time that Chappell has confronted a photographer on a red carpet. A similar incident occured at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this year. Chappell responded to a photographer who yelled at her to “Shut the f**k up,” by telling him back: “You shut the f**k up.”

The singer has expressed her struggles with fame before and after she broke out in the scene with the success of her 2023 album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. She also cancelled a couple of public appearances and wrote a statement that read: “I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now, and I need a few days to prioritize my health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding. Be back soon xox.”