Chinmayi Sripaada slams Twitter user saying men can't find 'virgin girl' to marry: Bros think they contaminated a woman

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada slammed a social media user on Thursday after they lamented the absence of 'virgin girls' for Indian men to marry. The singer criticised this emphasis on the virginity of the woman and also pointed out the double standards of the rule applying only to women. (Also read: Chinmayi Sripaada slams Kapil Sharma for ‘racist jibes’ on Atlee: ‘This is not surprising’) Singer Chinmayi Sripaada took on a social media user over their insensitive tweet on women.

Chinmayi Sripaada slams Twitter user

On Wednesday, January 1, a Twitter (now X) user with the username @venom1s wrote, "Blinkit CEO just posted that 1.2 lakh parcels of condoms were delivered last night. Just for last night and just for Blinkit. Other e-commerce sites and market sales would be as high as 10 million. Good luck finding a virgin girl to marry in this generation." Chinmay shared a screengrab of the now-deleted tweet and wrote, "Then men shouldn’t have premarital sex with women. Unless said men are having sex with goats, dogs and reptiles."

After another social media user called Chinmayi a 'clown' for her opinion and said that women should not either, the singer shot back: "Women arent the one obsessed with ‘VIRRRRRGIN’. Women assume men have been sexually active anyway and dont even dare to ask if you all have had safe or unsafe sex," she wrote on Thursday, adding, “Anyway it looks like the incel bros think they have permanently contaminated a woman once they have sex with her. Wherefore men must be some disease that woman who deigns to be intimate with never recovers from that other men are scared of. Wonder what that is.”

Chinmayi gets support online

The singer got support from social media users, many of whom criticised the original tweet for its assumptions. One asked, "Why is he so sure that men are not buying condoms to have sex with their own wives?" Another added, "This chap has a problem that people are having safe, responsible sex?" The singer restricted the replies to her tweets due to the hate she had previously received online.

Chinmayi's recent work and career

A prolific singer in all languages in India, Chinmayi began her career in films in 2006 and has sung several popular and acclaimed songs over the years. Apart from singing, she has also been a voice artist, most recently dubbing for Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi, Trisha Krishnan in Leo, and Mrunal Thakur in Hi Nanna.