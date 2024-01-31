 Chita Rivera dies at 91: A look back at Broadway star's stellar career - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / Chita Rivera dies at 91: A look back at Broadway star's stellar career

Chita Rivera dies at 91: A look back at Broadway star's stellar career

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jan 31, 2024 07:14 PM IST

Broadway star Chita Rivera was best known for her role as Anita in West Side Story

Chita Rivera, a notable figure in the Broadway industry, “died peacefully” on Tuesday morning after a “brief illness.” She was 91 at the time. Rivera, who was a two-time Tony Award winner, shot to fame in 1957 after she was cast as Anita in the original Broadway production of West Side Story.

Chita Rivera died at the age of 91 following a brief illness(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Chita Rivera died at the age of 91 following a brief illness(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Broadway star Chita Rivera dies at 91

A representative for Rivera said in a statement, “It is with immense personal sorrow that I announce the death of the beloved Broadway icon Chita Rivera. My dear friend of over 40 years was 91. May her memory be a blessing,” per Fox News Digital.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Rivera's daughter, Lisa Mordente, who confirmed her death in a statement, revealed, “She [Chita Rivera] is also survived by her siblings Julio, Armando and Lola del Rivero, (her older sister Carmen predeceased her), along with her many nieces, nephews and friends. Her funeral will be private. A memorial service will be announced in due course.”

What was Chita Rivera known for?

Rivera was most famous for her iconic roles like Anita in West Side Story, Rose Alvarez in Bye Bye Birdie and Bring Back Birdie, Velma Kelly in Chicago, and Rita Romano in Mr. Wonderful, among other notable works. Apart from Broadway and theatre, Rivera also starred in various films and TV shows.

She made an appearance on The Dick Van Dyke Show in seven episodes. She made her film debut in 1969 with the role of Nickie in Sweet Charity. Her later works also include voice acting as The Witch in the popular children's show Dora The Explorer.

The late Broadway star received numerous accolades throughout her decades-long career. Rivera, who was a ten-time Tony Award nominee, received the Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre in 2018. She was also a multiple-time Drama Desk Award nominee and winner. In 2002, her work was celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On