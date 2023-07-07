Listicle: 10 celebrity cameos in films and TV shows

Daniel Craig in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) Daniel Craig played a stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015).

Pratik Gandhi appears in Scoop (2023) when Deven Bhojani, playing Jagruti’s uncle, hands out pamphlets at a shop.

Pay attention when Deven Bhojani, playing Jagruti’s uncle, starts handing out pamphlets at a shop. That’s when the star of Scam 1992, briefly appears. The backstory: Mehta asked Gandhi to drop by the shoot since he lived close by. He then got him to do it because Mehta considers Gandhi to be his mascot! When courtesan Rasa Devi (Rekha) gives a dancing lesson in Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love (1996) , you can spot a young Zoya Akhtar among the group of dancers.

When courtesan Rasa Devi (Rekha) gives a dancing lesson, it’s not hard to find young Akhtar among the group of dancers. Since the Luck by Chance director was assisting Mira Nair on this film, it’s likely she was asked to step in when they need an extra cast member. Vidya Balan did a cameo in Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara! (2013) because Ektaa Kapoor and Milan Luthria considered her a good-luck charm after working with Balan in The Dirty Picture.

Balan makes a brief appearance, wearing a burkha and framed in a window, during the Tayyab Ali song. It’s said that she did the cameo because Ektaa Kapoor and Milan Luthria considered her a good-luck charm after working with Balan in The Dirty Picture. As Sanjay Dutt walks through a hallway of the medical college in Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), Anushka Sharma is briefly seen on a poster.

As Sanjay Dutt walks through a hallway of the medical college, Sharma is briefly seen on a poster. The picture went viral some years ago when fans realised it featured the PK actress. Sharma also tweeted it, complete with happy emojis. You can Spot Ayan Mukerji sitting next to Ranbir during the evening party for Aditi’s wedding in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013).

Spot Mukerji sitting next to Ranbir during the evening party for Aditi’s wedding, when Bunny is singing Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein. Fun fact: Mukerji has probably never seen his own cameo, since he has confessed to not having watched the film from beginning to end. In Deadpool 2 (2018), Brad Pitt makes a three-second appearance as Vanisher, hitting power lines and getting electrocuted.

When the X-Force mess up their sky-diving entrance, Pitt makes a three-second appearance as Vanisher, hitting power lines and getting electrocuted. According to Ryan Reynolds, Pitt asked for “just a cup of coffee” as his fee. And how did The Fight Club actor feel about his stint? “The easiest thing I’ve ever done!” In Free Guy (2021), Hugh Jackman’s character enters a dark alley, offering to sell valuable evidence to Molotovgirl.

Jackman’s character enters a dark alley, offering to sell valuable evidence to Molotovgirl. But after an intense exchange, when Jackman tries to extract more money for the information, he is shot. That’s the end of his bit. Cynthia Nixon walks by swiftly past a very drunken Jason Segel in Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008).

She walks by swiftly when a very drunken Jason Segel dramatically exclaims. “I’m on Sex and the City. What’s up, Miranda?” when he arrives in Hawaii. The Sex and The City movie debuted a month later that year, making this cameo so on point. In Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Thor returns to Asgard and sees Loki (Matt Damon ), dressed up as their father, Odin, enjoying a play, which recapped the ending of Thor: The Dark World.

Thor returns to Asgard and sees Loki (Damon), dressed up as their father, Odin, enjoying a play, which recapped the ending of Thor: The Dark World, and Loki’s heroic ‘death’. Damon was told about the scene when Chris Helmsworth called him, and agreed to do it “because it sounded hysterical”.

