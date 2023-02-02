Home / Entertainment / Music / Chuu reacts to 'slanderous articles' about her, rubbishes claims of Loona's agency: ‘It’s really tiring and sad'

Published on Feb 02, 2023 05:10 PM IST

Loona ex-member Chuu responded to new claims of the BlockBerry Creative on Instagram. She called it a ‘sad’ situation and said she will sort it out soon.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

K-pop singer Chuu opened up about her former agency BlockBerry Creative, which recently suspended her activities from Loona. On February 1, reports suggested that the agency submitted a petition last year, to ban Chuu from all Korean entertainment activities due to violation of the management contract. The agency is also said to have submitted petitions against other Loona members HeeJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, and Choerry. Reacting to the agency's claims, Chuu rubbished them. Also read: Loona’s Chuu breaks silence after being removed from group: ‘Haven’t done anything shameful…’

Chuu took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Hello this is Chuu. It’s really tiring and really sad that I have to keep releasing statements over these situations. Recently, it seems that slanderous articles based on false reports have gone too far. In December 2021, I didn’t even know the company called BY4M that well. It is unbearable that they try to entangle not only me but also the [LOONA] members in lies, so I will sort out my position and respond soon.”

Loona's ex member Chuu on Instagram.
Loona's ex member Chuu on Instagram.

As per the Korea Entertainment Management Association, Loona’s agency BlockBerryCreative's petition claimed that Chuu’s actions to sign a new contract with BY4M STUDIO in 2021 are “tampering”. It mentioned that the singer allegedly violated their contract.

It all began in November last year when Loona’s agency BlockBerry Creative announced Chuu’s removal from the group due to ‘violent language and misuse of power’ toward staff. This resulted in a huge uproar from fans followed by reports of nine Loona members reportedly working to suspend their contracts with the agency. this included HeeJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye who filed injunctions to terminate their existing contracts with the company. Reportedly, on January 13 HeeJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, and Choerry won their lawsuits against their BlockBerry Creative.

Loona is among the popular K-pop girl groups in South Korea. In 2016, Loona members were announced with a promotional single released over the next 18 months. It debuted with 12 members including Chuu, its 10th artist. However, things reportedly went South when Chuu applied for a provisional injunction in 2021 to end her contract with the agency.

