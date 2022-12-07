Loona to make a comeback after Chuu's removal, fans call for a boycott

K-pop group Loona will be making their first 11-member comeback after member Chuu was removed from the group last month. The agency Blockberry Creative confirmed reports about their comeback. An official announcement is expected soon on the dates. Also read: Loona’s Chuu breaks silence after being removed from group

Previously, Korean news outlet Osen reported that Loona will be returning on stage on January 3. This will be their first performance without Chuu, who was removed citing ‘violent language and misuse of power’ toward staff as their reason.

Responding to the speculations, a representative from the agency was quoted by xsportsnews saying, “It is true that Loona is preparing for a comeback, but the timing is undecided.” “We will reveal the comeback schedule later after it is confirmed,” the person also added.

OSEN News: According to an official in the music industry, Blockberry Creative is aiming for a #LOONA comeback (specified, with 10 members) on Jan 3https://t.co/K7eXv35Gw7 pic.twitter.com/Fd0PuwzORR — 💫 Orrery/nim (@orrery_nim) December 7, 2022

Loona debuted in 2016 with its 12 members--HeeJin, HyunJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, ViVi, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Chuu, Go Won, and Olivia Hye. Their last outing was Flip That, before Chuu's sudden exit.

Reacting to the decision of the agency, Chuu had said on Instagram, "Hello, this is Chuu. Thank you so much for your concern and comfort. As I have not received any contact regarding this series of situations or know anything about them, I’m currently grasping the situation, but what I’m sure of is that I haven’t done anything that would be shameful to my fans. In the future, as my position is decided, I will share another statement. Thank you so much for your concern and for trusting in me.”

Chuu's split resulted in a huge uproar from fans. Many of them also questionedthe company for their sudden decision. Later, Blockberry Creative clarified in a statement that their announcement wasn’t made ‘with the goal of exposing Chuu’s misuse of power to the public and media.’

There were also rumours regarding nine members of Loona, HeeJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye, who filed injuctions reportedly to seek termination of their existing contracts with the agency due to mistrust. Loona is among the most popular girl groups in South Korea.

Reacting to the news of their comeback, many fans have called for a boycott of the company. A fan wrote on Twitter, “Ya'll better not support this.. this is BBC showing they got the power.. stop giving them money and power over the girls.. they're squeezing out every single penny they can get from them.. Hyunjin didn't even know there's a comeback…” “BBC having a comeback, this is not LOONA,” added another one. Someone also claimed that even member Hyunjin wasn't aware of any comeback announcement.

