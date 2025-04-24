Coachella 2026 dates announced: When does the advance ticket sale begin?

Coachella 2026 dates were officially announced on the festival’s website and social media channels, surprising fans. The news dropped just as the 2025 festival wrapped up its second and final weekend of high-energy performances at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Coachella 2026 dates have been announced.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

When and where will Coachella be held in 2026?

Coachella has confirmed that the festival will take place next year in the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California between April 10 and 12 and the second week from April 17 to 19 in 2026. No lineup has yet been revealed, but the website has already an action button for buying hotel packages for next year’s festival, saying “Stay tuned for pass details, payment plan info & more. Skip the wait. Hotel Packages available now.”

If we follow the action button, we see options for hotel packages for both weeks separately, shuttle services, and safari camping plans – all of which you can now book from the comfort of your home right now.

As per the website’s info, the advance ticket sales will begin on May 2, 2025, at 2 PM ET. Visit the site coachella.com to book your tickets, book hotel packages, or even sign up for updates on your email. You can also redirect to recorded videos of the sets that were performed by the artists on their YouTube channel this year.

How was Coachella 2025?

Headlined by Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone, the festival once again proved to be the biggest on the U.S. West Coast. Additional performances included mind-blowing sets by Charli XCX, Travis Scott, Kneecap, Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion, Sam Fender, Ed Sheeran, Beth Gibbons, Misfits, Benson Boone, Japanese Breakfast, The Prodigy, and also solo performances from BLACKPINK‘s Jennie and Lisa.

Several surprise guest performances were also seen in some of the artist’s sets. For instance, Lorde, Billie Eilish, and Troye Sivan surprised fans of Charli XCX when they appeared during her performance. One more example is the appearance of Queen’s lead guitarist Brian May’s appearance in Benson Boone’s performance of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ which was originally performed by the late vocalist Freddie Mercury.