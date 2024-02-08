 Country star Toby Keith’s last concert video goes viral, fans in tears - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / Country star Toby Keith’s last concert video goes viral, fans in tears

Country star Toby Keith’s last concert video goes viral, fans in tears

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Feb 08, 2024 08:01 AM IST

A three-decade career, over 40 million albums sold, and a legacy that will resonate forever. Rest in peace, Toby Keith.

The country music world is mourning the loss of Toby Keith, who died on Monday at the age of 62 after battling stomach cancer. Hours before his death, the singer shared a touching video on his Instagram account, showing him performing at a concert and waving goodbye to his fans.

Toby Keith passed peacefully on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted on the country singer's website.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Toby Keith passed peacefully on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted on the country singer's website.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The video, which has been watched more than 8 million times, showed Keith from behind as he took off his guitar and ended his show.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“And that’s a wrap on the weekend, y’all. Back to it,” the video caption read.

ALSO READ| Toby Keith, country icon, passes away at 62

Fans mourn Toby's death from cancer

Many of his followers commented on the post, expressing their sadness and gratitude for his music.

One person wrote, “Thank you for Sharing Your Unbelievable Talent with All of Us. You will Never be Forgotten 💙 You fought a Hard Battle with Dignity and Strength. Soar High My Brother Warrior 🕊 Our Heavenly Father is Awaiting you with His Loving Embrace. May you Rest in Eternal Peace. Sending Many Prayers to Your Loving Family and Friends 🙏🏻.”

Another one wrote, “Rest in peace.”

‘Toby Keith passed peacefully….’

Keith’s family confirmed his death on social media, asking for privacy during this difficult time.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time,” they wrote.

Keith was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and announced it publicly in 2022. He decided to take a break from making new music and touring, but he continued to support his children’s cancer charity, the Toby Keith Foundation.

Keith had a successful career that spanned three decades, selling over 40 million albums and producing hits such as, ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy,’ ‘How Do You Like Me Now?!,’ ‘Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American),’ and ‘I Love This Bar.’

ALSO READ| Fans raise a red Solo cup to honor Toby Keith, who immortalized the humble cup in song

He received many accolades for his music, including the National Medal of Arts from President Donald Trump in 2021 and an award at the People’s Choice Country Awards in September 2023.

In December 2023, Keith made a comeback to the stage with a series of sold-out shows in Las Vegas, which he called “triumphant”.

Keith is survived by his wife, Tricia Lucus, his three children—daughters Shelley Covel Rowland and Krystal Keith and son Stelen Keith—and four grandchildren.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On