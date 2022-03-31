David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's London mansion reportedly robbed while family slept unaware

The London mansion of former Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham and her husband, former footballer David Beckham, was burgled recently, according to a report in a British tabloid. As per the report, David and Victoria were inside their house with their 10-year-old daughter Harper and remained unaware of the thief. The family, luckily, did not face any harm apart from some stolen items. Also read: Victoria Beckham gives shout-out to ‘beautiful’ Deepika Padukone for rocking one of her ‘favourite’ looks. See post

David and Victoria have been married since 1999 and have four kids together. They live in a £40 million (roughly ₹40 crore) in Holland Park, a posh locality in West London. While it is unclear when the reported robbery at the family's house took place, reports claim the Beckhams have filed a police complaint.

According to a report in The Sun, "The burglary at the family’s London mansion was discovered by shocked son Cruz when he returned with pals after a night out. He spotted a spare bedroom had been ransacked while his parents were in the house, with glass from the broken window lying on the floor. The 17-year-old alerted dad David who rang 999 while he and Cruz searched the home. Victoria is thought to have remained with daughter Harper."

As per reports, the family did not suffer any harm and there could have been multiple masked thieves in the house. The Sun report claimed that the thief (or thieves) made away with "thousands of pounds of designer and electric goods".

The report further quoted a source close to the family as saying, "Sadly the Beckhams were the victims of some fairly professional thieves who have been operating in the area. Fortunately the criminals only made it as far as one bedroom before they ran off. ”

Victoria Beckham rose to fame as part of the pop group Spice Girls in the early 1990s, where she was nicknamed Posh Spice. The group is the best-selling female musical group in history. Since Spice Girls split, Victoria has appeared as guest judge on several reality shows and made appearances on TV shows like Ugly Betty.

