David Johansen family: All on wife Mara Hennessey and daughter Leah

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 01, 2025 11:29 PM IST

David Johansen died on Friday after a battle with stage 4 cancer. He is survived by his wife Mara Hennessey and daughter Leah Hennessey.

David Johansen, the lead singer of New York Dolls, has died at age of 75 weeks after revealing his stage 4 cancer diagnosis. He is survived by his wife Mara Hennessey and daughter Leah Hennessey.

David Johansen passed away at the age of 75. (REUTERS)
David Johansen passed away at the age of 75. (REUTERS)

In a statement to PEOPLE, Leah said Johansen died at his New York home on Friday.

"David Johansen passed away peacefully at home, holding the hands of his wife, Mara Hennessey, and daughter Leah, in the sunlight surrounded by music and flowers," she told the outlet. "After a decade of profoundly compromised health, he died of natural causes."

"David and his family were deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support they’ve experienced recently as the result of having gone public with their challenges," she added. "He was thankful that he had a chance to be in touch with so many friends and family before he passed."

David Johansen Family Details -

Johansen was married three times and divorced twice. He was married to actress Cyrinda Foxe from 1977-1978. After their divorce, he married Kate Simon in 1983. They got separated in 2011. Two years later, he married artist Mara Hennessey. Johansen's stepdaughter, Leah Hennessey, is a writer, performer and director.

Follow Us On