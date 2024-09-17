Demi Lovato gets anxiety if she thinks ‘too hard’ about ageing: ‘It's not because I'm worried about how I look’

Singer-songwriter and actor Demi Lovato talked about her latest documentary Child Star, and discussed the process of ageing and how much it affects her mentally, reported People. (Also Read: Throwback to when Sadhguru and Demi Lovato chatted about spirituality and aliens) Demi Lovato at the premiere of her latest documentary Child Star.(Getty Images via AFP)

Demi Lovato on ageing

"Aging is something that, if I think too hard about it, I can get anxiety about -- not because I'm worried about how I look or the changes in my body or my face, but because of that existential dread," shared Demi, who will make her directorial debut with the documentary.

"I like to stay in the present moment. When we think about things that are in our past or things that are in our future, we're not present, and presence is the biggest gift that we can give ourselves," she added.

About the documentary, Child Star

In the teaser of Child Star, one can see the video of Demi, Drew Barrymore, JoJo Siwa, Kenan Thompson, Raven-Symone, Christina Ricci and Alyson Stoner from the past and present.

"This was just a story that I had been wanting to tell for quite some time. I've always thought about exploring the history of child stars, and also looking at different points of views and the perspective of what it's like to be a child star in today's day and age," said Demi.

She continued that in her own part she has "been very, very honest in the past, and I've demonstrated that vulnerability throughout my life. I've shared a lot with people, and I've realized that my experiences don't define me."

The ace star further shared that as a human being "we always want what we can't have. And so when we get older, we sometimes put pressure on ourselves because we're not as young as we used to be," reported People.