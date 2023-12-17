Demi Lovato gets engaged to musician Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes after one year of dating. See her ring

Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes are engaged. As per a report by People, a representative of the singer confirmed that the couple got engaged on Saturday in Los Angeles. The duo first broke the news about their romance last year in August. (Also read: Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande break up with Scooter Braun, seek new management. Report) Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes.

Demi Lovato and Jordan Jules share sweet engagement pictures

In pictures shared by People, Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes were seen smiling at each other. Both twinned in shiny black outfits. Demi Lovato also shared a closer look at the stunning ring on her fingers, which was triangular in shape. It is created by the NYC luxury jewelry boutique Material Good.

A timeline of their relationship

The two had met while working on their 2022 album HOLY FVCK. Demi had shared how ‘nervous’ they were when they met him for the first time on an episode of the PodcastOne podcast LadyGang.

“The way that I met my boyfriend was actually in a session. He is a musician himself, but he also co-writes on other people’s music. So he came into the session and I literally was like, ‘Who is this guy?’ I texted my friends and was like, ‘Oh my God, the hottest guy just walked In. I am so nervous. I don’t know what to do with myself. He was just so focused on the music. So we were friends for a while and then told each other how we felt,” she said.

Earlier, to celebrate Demi's 31st birthday in August, Jordan had shared a sweet message on his Instagram. It read, “happy birthday to my best friend. you’re obvs the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it. but more importantly you’re weird af and u make me cry laughing. your heart has changed lives all over the planet… especially some dude from a farm in Canada who wound up in your session over a year ago. i didn’t know the perfect person existed until i met u. but now that i do, i’m gunna spend the rest of my life protecting u and doing whatever i can to squeeze another smile n belly laugh outta u. i couldn’t be more proud to call u my baby. hope u have the best bday ever i love u @ddlovato.”

The duo co-wrote several tracks on Demi's album HOLY FVCK, including Substance, Happy Ending and City of Angels.

