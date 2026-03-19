Dhurandhar 2 song Phir Se out: Fans react to Arijit Singh track, share how its placement in the film left them emotional

The song is composed by Shashwat Sachdev, with lyrics from Irshad Kamil. The ballad delves into the rush of strong emotions that arrive after seeing a loved one after a long time. Arijit's vocals beautifully align with the lyrics, giving a resonant and sublime reflection on the lasting impact of love and recognition that shapes identity.

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has shattered box office records on its opening day. The spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar has become a rage on social media too, with hundreds of fans and viewers sharing their first-day reviews on X. Amid this craze, the makers have released a new song from the album, sung by Arijit Singh . Titled Phir Se, the soulful ballad has attracted a lot of reactions from viewers who have seen the film already. (Also read: Dhurandhar 2 review, release live updates: Ranveer Singh film shatters records, crosses ₹100 crore on opening day )

Fan reactions Viewers who saw Dhurandhar 2 reacted to the song in the comments and shared how it had a perfect placement in the narrative. One said, “The placement of this song in the movie left me in tears.” Another fan said, “Mesmerising track. Arijit knows how to hit those blissful feelings so well, even though there is pain in those words. Ranveer's expressions delivered those core feelings of separation and all the pain he goes through exceptionally well. What a scene and song!”

A comment read, “Such a beautifully written song by Irshad Kamil, such a masterpiece in the age of songs with filthy lyrics.” A second viewer said, “Cried when this came in the theatre…Ranveer Singh's acting and Arijit Singh's voice were the peak moments.”

Arijit had sung Gehra Hua in the first film. The song has already crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

Earlier this year, Arijit announced that he would be retiring from playback singing. He then assured fans that many of his songs are pending, which will be released in the next few months.