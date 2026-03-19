Dhurandhar 2 song Phir Se out: Fans react to Arijit Singh track, share how its placement in the film left them emotional
After Gehra Hua in Dhurandhar, Arijit Singh has a new track in the sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. Check out how fans reacted to the soulful song.
Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has shattered box office records on its opening day. The spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar has become a rage on social media too, with hundreds of fans and viewers sharing their first-day reviews on X. Amid this craze, the makers have released a new song from the album, sung by Arijit Singh. Titled Phir Se, the soulful ballad has attracted a lot of reactions from viewers who have seen the film already. (Also read: Dhurandhar 2 review, release live updates: Ranveer Singh film shatters records, crosses ₹100 crore on opening day)
Arijit Singh song in Dhurandhar 2
The song is composed by Shashwat Sachdev, with lyrics from Irshad Kamil. The ballad delves into the rush of strong emotions that arrive after seeing a loved one after a long time. Arijit's vocals beautifully align with the lyrics, giving a resonant and sublime reflection on the lasting impact of love and recognition that shapes identity.
Fan reactions
Viewers who saw Dhurandhar 2 reacted to the song in the comments and shared how it had a perfect placement in the narrative. One said, “The placement of this song in the movie left me in tears.” Another fan said, “Mesmerising track. Arijit knows how to hit those blissful feelings so well, even though there is pain in those words. Ranveer's expressions delivered those core feelings of separation and all the pain he goes through exceptionally well. What a scene and song!”
A comment read, “Such a beautifully written song by Irshad Kamil, such a masterpiece in the age of songs with filthy lyrics.” A second viewer said, “Cried when this came in the theatre…Ranveer Singh's acting and Arijit Singh's voice were the peak moments.”
Arijit had sung Gehra Hua in the first film. The song has already crossed 100 million views on YouTube.
Earlier this year, Arijit announced that he would be retiring from playback singing. He then assured fans that many of his songs are pending, which will be released in the next few months.
About Dhurandhar 2
The film is set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. The Aditya Dhar film revolves around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events. Dhurandhar 2 revolves around the psychological and physical transformation of Ranveer Singh's character Jaskirat Singh Rangi into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari. It also stars Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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