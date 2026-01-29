Did Zayn Malik take a dig at Harry Styles over exorbitant ticket prices? Shocked fans react: ‘This is messy’

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Zayn was seen addressing the audience on stage. He said, "Who’s from Vegas? Who’s from elsewhere? I just want to say a big, big thank you to each and every single one of you for being here with me tonight. You could’ve been anywhere, [but] you decided to spend your night with me.”

Harry Styles fans were left in shock after waiting in line for tickets to his upcoming shows. Many took to social media to post about the high ticket prices. The VIP package is priced at over $1000 (over ₹90,000 in INR). Amid this debate, it appears that Zayn Malik has taken a swipe at his former One Direction bandmate for the high ticket prices during his latest concert in Las Vegas. (Also read: Harry Styles announces new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally; sets release date in March )

He went on to add, "Hopefully the ticket prices weren’t too high – just saying! Anyway!…” He grinned as the crowd cheered, and some were left in shock.

How fans reacted Reacting to this clip, one user commented, “Zayn keeps clocking oh he STANDS ON BUSINESS.” Another said, “Not Zayn throwing shade now too, I’m dying.” A comment read, “This is messy.” Many even pointed out that Zayn's shows were also priced quite a lot, so it's strange that he is addressing this issue now. “He really thought he was doing something here but he just ended up embarrassing himself because his tickets were more than 1200$” noted a fan.

Harry announced his new album titled- Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, earlier this month. The album is a follow-up to 2022's Harry's House, which was a huge success and earned him three Grammy Awards, including the prestigious Album of the Year recognition. He also released the first single from the album, titled Aperture. The album will be released on March 6.