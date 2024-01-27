Diddy allegedly almost put Miss Jones “in a trunk”; radio star recalls threat caught on tape

American rapper Sean Love Combs aka Puff Daddy or Diddy is in hot water for sure. Amid the ongoing several sexual assault allegations coming up against the 54-year-old artist, Miss Jones has spilled more tea about the man. Miss Jones spills the beans on Diddy allegedly threatening to put her in the trunk of a car.(Instagram)

Appearing on the Pink Champs podcast, radio personality and R&B singer Miss Jones brought up an old incident of having caught Diddy threatening her on tape. “He already threatened to put me in a trunk of a car”, asserts Jones. She recalls that the commercial time came up on the radio, but the tape was still running and caught Diddy making that explicit comment.

“After you do an interview on the radio and we take you in the back?...he didn't know that the tape was running. If I hadn't heard it, I wouldn't have believed it”, said the 55-year-old singer.

Watch Miss Jones speak up about Diddy threatening her and Lil Kim coming to her rescue:

This is when the New York City rapper Lil Kim came to her rescue. “Leave Jonesy alone. Jonesy don't hurt nobody”, stepped in Kim. Miss Jones found a “hero” in the Lady Marmalade artist.

More on Diddy sexual assault allegations

P. Diddy is yet to come forward with an explanation to Miss Jones' allegations. Already dealing with several sexual assault lawsuits at the minute, he is keeping things lowkey. Sean Combs was previously sued in federal court by his former long-term partner Cassie in November 2023.

She was initially also signed to Combs' label at one time. However, things blew up when the R&B artist accused him of decade-long continued rape and abuse.

Once this lawsuit settled down, few more women came forward with similar claims. After a point, Combs exploded in a statement, referring to all these accusations as “sickening allegations”. Since then even more rape and trafficking allegations against the rap mogul have trickled in despite his denials.