Diddy, Bad Boy & MTV hit with lawsuit by ex-Making the Band singer over 'inhumane' treatment

ByAditi Srivastava
Mar 01, 2025 09:03 AM IST

Sara Rivers sues Diddy, MTV, and Bad Boy Entertainment for mistreatment during Making the Band, citing inhumane treatment.

Former Making the Band contestant Sara Rivers has filed a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs, MTV, and Bad Boy Entertainment, alleging mistreatment and abuse during her time on the hit reality show.

Sean Combs aka P. Diddy is set to go on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking on May 5, 2025, (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)
Sean Combs aka P. Diddy is set to go on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking on May 5, 2025, (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Allegations of mistreatment on the show

In her lawsuit, Rivers claims she was subjected to inhumane treatment, some of which was broadcast to millions on television. She specifically cites the infamous cheesecake incident from Making the Band 2, in which she and her group members were forced to walk several blocks to get a cheesecake for Diddy. According to her, this was just one of many instances of mistreatment.

She also alleges that she was forced to sleep in an open space with four male contestants, despite being married at the time. Rivers claims she was threatened with elimination if she refused to comply.

Other defendants named in the lawsuit

The lawsuit, filed by attorney Ariel Mitchell, doesn't just target Diddy. MTV, Viacom, and several former Bad Boy employees, including Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, and his former assistant Fonzworth Bentley, are also named as defendants.

Rivers further alleges that Diddy intentionally sabotaged her music career by disbanding Da Band while keeping most of the money generated from the show. She claims he acted maliciously and recklessly, profiting off their work while leaving them with little to show for it.

Sexual harassment and assault allegations

Perhaps the most serious claims in the lawsuit involve allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Rivers accuses Diddy of once cornering her, blocking her from moving, and running his hand across her breasts.

She is now seeking damages from Diddy and the other defendants.

Diddy's legal team responds

Diddy's legal team strongly denied the allegations, telling TMZ that the lawsuit is another example of false claims being made against him.

According to a statement acquired by TMZ, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason.”

His attorneys also noted that the lawsuit was filed just before the deadline for New York’s Gender-Motivated Violence Act, suggesting it was a last-minute attempt to bring a meritless case.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
