Diljit Dosanjh fan watches his Delhi concert from the best seat: On an aeroplane! Singer reacts

Diljit Dosanjh announced the arrival of his global rage Dil-Luminati Tour in India with two consecutive hit concerts in the capital city of New Delhi. There were fans who attended both concerts over the weekend, even though the second concert was added much later than the first one on popular demand. And a diehard fan who couldn't make it to the second gig on Sunday, made sure he caught a glimpse from the best seat possible. (Also Read – Dil-Luminati India Tour: Diljit Dosanjh talks about his mom, respect for other languages during second Delhi show) Diljit Dosanjh's fan watches his Delhi concert from a flight

The best seat?

Diljit's fan, who goes by the name of Karan Anandpuriya aka The Doper Sardar, shared a Reel on his Instagram handle on Sunday night. In it, he's sitting in a window seat inside an aircraft. He uses his smartphone to zoom into Diljit's concert taking place at a packed, lit-up Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium while taking off from New Delhi. He put Diljit's popular track Born To Shine on the Reel and captioned it, “Never Miss Any Chance To Watch Diljit Bhaji’s Concert no matter You have tickets or not but we will manage it (sunglasses face emoji) & No Matter where we are (aeroplane emoji) we Always Love You DosanjhanWalea.” The official Instagram handle of Dil-Luminati Tour also posted it on its feed and Diljit ‘liked’ the video.

An Instagram user commented on the Reel in Punjabi, which translated to “Thank God that the pilot isn't a Diljit fan (laughing with tears emojis). Otherwise he'd have crashed the plane.” Another wrote in Punjabi, translating to: “Awww can you spot Diljit? (laughing with tears and blush emojis).” A third comment, also in Punjabi, is translated to: “How expensive are the tickets that you're watching the concert from here? (laughing with tears emoji).”

Dil-Luminati Tour comes to India

Diljit regaled an approximately 40,000-strong crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with a two-hour set, which saw his perform to songs, including Panj Taara, Do You Know, GOAT, Hass Hass, Lemonade, Kinni Kinni, Naina, Ikk Kudi, Clash, Lover, Khutti, and Patiala Peg.

On Saturday, Diljit kicked off the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi, months after entertaining admirers around the world in countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands. The singer will now travel to nine other cities across the country, including Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, and Kolkata. The grand finale of his India tour will be held in Guwahati on December 29.