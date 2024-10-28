Menu Explore
Dil-Luminati India Tour: Diljit Dosanjh talks about his mom, respect for other languages during second Delhi show

ByAnanya Das
Oct 28, 2024 08:41 AM IST

Diljit Dosanjh said when he was born, his mother spoke Punjabi, so he learnt that language first. He, however, said he respects all other languages.

Singer Diljit Dosanjh held the second show of his Dil-Luminati India Tour at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. Taking to Instagram on Monday, he posted a clip from the event as he spoke to the audience. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh has the cutest reply to little fan asking him to sing louder: ‘Beta come I have tickets for you…’)

Diljit Dosanjh spoke to the audience during his Dil-Luminati India Tour in Delhi.
Diljit talks about his mother, different languages

In the video, Diljit said in Punjabi, "When I was born my mother spoke in Punjabi. I learnt Punjabi first. Our country has different languages and I respect them a lot, be it Gujarati, or Marathi. Some speak Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi, and I respect them very much. But because my mother speaks Punjabi, so I too speak Punjabi. So I say Punjabi Aa Gaye Delhi Oye." He then started singing Main Hoon Panjab from his latest film, Amar Singh Chamkila, as the crowd joined him.

Diljit shares new video

The singer was seen wearing a black outfit with the National Flag wrapped around his shoulder. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "Delhi Day 2 (heart hands emoji) ONE LOVE (folded hands emoji) DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24 (lotus emoji)." Reacting to the post, Ayushmann Khurrana posted red heart and fire emojis.

Diljit's show in Delhi-day two

On Sunday, the singer regaled an approximately 40,000-strong crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in a two-hour set. It saw him perform songs, including 5 Taara, Do You Know, GOAT, Proper Patola, Hass Hass, Lemonade, Kinni Kinni, Naina, Ikk Kudi, Clash, Lover, Khutti and Patiala Peg.

The highly-anticipated concert, his second consecutive one in the national capital, began at 7.44 pm with the singer appearing on the stage in a white dhoti-kurta, turban and Aviator shades. He started the show with the chartbuster Born to Shine.

Diljit's message for fans

"I want you all to dream big. Please dream as big as possible. We were born to fulfil our dreams. Dream big guys. If I can do it, you can too. I haven't studied much, but if I can make people speak in Punjabi then you can do anything," Diljit said to the packed stadium.

About Dil-Luminati Tour

On Saturday, Diljit kicked off the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi, months after entertaining admirers around the world in countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands.

The singer will now travel to nine other cities across the country, including Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, and Kolkata. The grand finale of his India tour will be held in Guwahati on December 29.

