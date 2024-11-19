Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh recently performed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to a massive crowd. Now, a video has emerged on a social media platform in which Diljit is seen questioning those fans watching his show from a hotel balcony without tickets. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh says he will stop making songs about alcohol when govt bans ‘sharab’ nationwide: ‘Bahut bada revenue hai’) Diljit Dosanjh spoke with fans during his Ahmedabad concert.

Diljit surprised by people watching his show for free

In the video, Diljit performed on stage. Midway, he looked in front of him, stood still, looking ahead with an open mouth. He then gestured his team to stop playing the music.

Pointing in front of him, “Yeh jo hotel ki balcony mein baithe hai, aap ka toh bara accha bhi hoya. Yeh hotel waale game kar gaye (Those who are sitting in the hotel balcony this is good for you. The hotel outsmarted us). Without tickets, huh?”

The camera then panned towards a nearby hotel, and many people were seen sitting on the balcony watching and listening to Diljit. He then continued singing but gestured towards those watching from the balcony that they were having fun without tickets.

Fans react to Diljit's video

The video was shared with the caption, "Gift city club vale game khel gaye (The gift city club outsmarted him)." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Diljit Dosanjh, next time hotel book karenge (we will book hotel)." "They paid more than the ticket price," wrote a person. "@diljitdosanjh suffered a huge loss," read a comment.

What Diljit had said about movement against alcohol

The Ahmedabad show of Diljit also saw the singer making a promise and wanting to start a movement against alcohol. Diljit had said that he would stop singing alcohol-themed songs if all the 'thekas' (liquor shops) in the country were shut down. At his show in Ahmedabad, the singer-actor responded to the notice sent to him ahead of his Hyderabad concert directing him to avoid songs related to alcohol, drugs and violence.

Diljit tweaked the words in his chartbusters Lemonade and 5 Taara-- which originally mention 'daaru' (alcohol) and 'theka' (liquor store) in their lyrics -- after he received a notice from the Telangana government ahead of the Hyderabad concert.

Diljit's upcoming shows

After Ahmedabad, Diljit will perform in Lucknow on November 22 as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. He will then travel to Pune to perform on November 24, Kolkata on November 30, Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, and Chandigarh on December 14. He will wrap up the musical tour in Guwahati on December 29.