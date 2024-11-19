Diljit Dosanjh's fan puts a ring on his finger mid-concert in adorable interaction, kisses hand. Here's how he reacted

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh shared a video of his interactions with his fans during his recent concert in Ahmedabad. Taking to Instagram, Diljit posted the clip in which he also kissed a girl's hand and received gifts from the crowd. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh pauses Ahmedabad concert, notices fans watching show from hotel balcony without tickets. Watch) Diljit Dosanjh's fans got emotional during his show.

Diljit gets a ring from a fan

The video began with a woman laughing and putting a ring on Diljit's little finger. She also pulled his hand, touched it to her forehead and kissed it. Next, a person was seen putting a stole around Diljit's neck. Many female fans also screamed "love you". A few of them also got teary-eyed.

Diljit interacts with crowd

Diljit also signed autographs and shook hands with his fans. The singer also kissed a little girl's hand who was seen in her father's arms. Diljit bowed as he received a gift from his fans. He also folded his hands as his fans flashed banners dedicated to him. He added Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's song Ajj Din Chadheya as the background music.

Fans shower Diljit with love

Sharing the clip, Diljit captioned the post, "Je Sara Kush Oh Aap Hee kar riha.. Tan Nafart V Odi Te PYAR v Oda.. Mera Mujh Mai Kich Naahi Jo Kich Hai So Tera (It's all you, ones who love me or hate me. I'm nothing on my own, everything is given by you) Ahmedabad." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Man with massive love." "Still can't believe this happened! Forever etched in my heart," wrote a person. "Pure love from the crowd," said an Instagram user.

Diljit's upcoming shows

The musician is on a 10-city tour as part of his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 Tour. After Ahmedabad, Diljit will perform in Lucknow on November 22. He will then travel to Pune to perform on November 24, Kolkata on November 30, Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, and Chandigarh on December 14. He will conclude the musical tour in Guwahati on December 29.