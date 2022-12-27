Dimitri Vegas: Hope to feature in a Salman Khan film

“It just feels good to be back in India and revisiting all that magic,” exclaims Dimitri Vegas, one half of the Belgian–Greek DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike aka DVLM, as they return to the country after three years for a gig this week. “We are excited about seeing the fans and playing our new music. We can’t wait to see the fans’ reaction,” he adds.

Besides being in “love with Indian food”, the duo is also fond of Indian music. Ask if they are keen on working with anyone from the Hindi film industry, and Vegas, who has also been trying his hand at acting, says, “We’re always open to new collaborations with artistes from all cultures. We know of AR Rahman (composer), Zakir Hussain (tabla legend) and Anoushka Shankar (sitar player). For me, personally, being in a movie could be fun. Acting is a career I’m pursuing. I’ve just had my first lead role in the movie H4Z4RD, which followed an appearance in the final instalment of Jurassic World: Dominion. Since I am pretty close to Salman Khan (actor), I hope one day, I can feature in one of his movies.”

DVLM visit India quite frequently, but the pandemic kept them away from their Indian fans for over two years. Ask if they missed being here, and Vegas, who will take the stage at Sunburn Goa 2022 along with Mike, shares, “We typically visit every year, so this feels like an eternity since we last interacted with our Indian fans.”