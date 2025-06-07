Distressed Sunanda Sharma posts video as vandals destroy her car, steal LV bags from London parking

Punjabi singer-actor Sunanda Sharma was left in anguish after vandals destroyed her car at a London parking and stole two of her Louis Vuitton bags. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Sunanda posted a video giving her fans a glimpse of how her car was destroyed. (Also Read | Sunanda Sharma says she ‘thought of ending life’ after alleged harassment, fraud by Pinky Dhaliwal) Sunanda Sharma shared a video from London.

Sunanda Sharma's car destroyed in London, two bags stolen

In the clip, she said in Punjabi and English as she stood in front of the vehicle. "So I'm here in London. This is the car's situation right now." The camera then panned towards the floor, which had shattered glass pieces all around the car as well as broken windows. Showing her car's condition, she said, "Look at this, glass, they broke everything."

An upset then said, "My two LV bags, earned by hard work, an attaché and the handbag, gone. What they have done!" Getting emotional, Sunanda added, "Those two were my favourite bags. Everything is gone." Visibly upset, Sunanda was seen unable to speak as she tried to explain her car's condition. She also called names to the vandals.

Sunanda shares post, it has a silver lining

Sharing the video, Sunanda wrote, "Ve main jehde paase vekhaa, Mainu chor disde, UK waaleyo eh koi gal te nai na, Sari raat neend nai aayi baadshaho, Kehda LV te Kehda Prada, oh gya oh gya oh gya, But anyways, kuch bohot bura hon ton bach gaye howange shayad (Wherever I look, I see thieves. People of the UK, this isn’t right, is it? I couldn’t sleep the whole night, my kings. What LV, what Prada — it’s all gone, all gone, all gone. But anyways, maybe we were saved from something much worse)." Even though she was disappointed and angry, she kept smiling throughout the video.

Fans react to Sunanda's video

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Love how you have managed to keep the smile on your face despite that pain within." A person wrote, "If I were you, I would be on the floor and crying loud, how did you even manage that smile?" A comment read, "Are passports and documents safe?" An Instagram user wrote, "I know you have suffered a lot of loss, but one thing is good that you are fine and you are safe. Nothing is more expensive than your safety. Bags, you will buy again. God bless you @sunanda_ss."

About Sunanda

Sunanda made her debut with the song Billi Akh. She began her acting career with the film Sajjan Singh Rangroot, which starred Diljit Dosanjh and Yograj Singh. Sunanda also lent her voice to songs such as Tere Naal Nachna, Jaani Tera Naa, Jatt Yamla, and Chorri Chorri, among others.