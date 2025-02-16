DJ Aqeel says ‘whole world’ was at Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's sangeet; Saif Ali Khan-Kareena's was ‘intimate’

DJ and composer Aqeel, who has performed at several Bollywood parties, recalled his experience of performing at the sangeet ceremonies of Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai. In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, he described the events as ‘fun, crazy’. DJ Aqeel on performing at Abhishek-Aishwarya and Saif-Kareena's sangeet.

DJ Aqeel on Saif-Kareena, Abhishek-Aishwarya's sangeet

When asked about his experience performing at the Bollywood couples’ parties, DJ Aqeel said, “Saif and Kareena’s sangeet ceremony was very intimate, with only a few people at the Taj. Abhishek’s was at his house in Juhu — it was a crazy party. Both were fun. They are all my friends; I grew up with these guys. So, there was a sense of comfort in knowing the entire crowd. It wasn’t like a stranger came in and performed. Most of them even attended my wedding too.”

Sharing more details about Saif and Kareena’s sangeet bash, Aqeel mentioned that it was mostly family and close friends, with just 80 people in attendance. He added, “They both hit the dance floor. It was amazing. Abhishek and Aishwarya’s was a much bigger party; the whole world was there.”

DJ Aqeel on Anant-Radhika's wedding

DJ Aqeel also shared his experience of performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, revealing that the baraat featured 13 stages, with him performing on one of them during a non-stop marathon lasting four-and-a-half to five hours alongside several renowned artists. He also explained that his absence from social media posts related to the event was due to an NDA he had signed, which prohibited him from sharing any content online.

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in April 2007 in a lavish wedding ceremony. The couple has been married for 18 years now and are parents to a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Saif and Kareena tied the knot in October 2012 after dating for five years. The couple is now parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.